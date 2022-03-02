An App a Day: Strava Cycling and Running

How does it work?

Surpassing all other running and cycling apps, Strava is the Rolls Royce of tools designed to keep track of your distance, time, elevation, calories, and speed. Created to help you assess your performance and push you to your limits, this app also lets you experience social fitness whereby users are connected with a community of athletes, professional and novice, who in turn provide motivation and camaraderie. It’s fun and encouraging fitness at its best.

Special features

Track your runs and rides - get key stats like distance, pace, speed, elevation gained and calories burned and also collect heart rate, power and cadence data from ANT+ and Bluetooth LE sensors. Not to mention you can also follow routes you’ve created just in case you want to try the same route again or even beat your previous times.

Strava also connects you with other like-minded athletes where you can find your friends, share results across social platforms and assess how you stack up against friends, locals and pros on the Strava leaderboards.

If all this wasn’t enough to quite satisfy your inner Rocky then you can upgrade the app to a premium version which gives access to workout gear, shop discounts, and more detailed heart rate analysis.

Why do we love it?

It’s famed for being able to convert even the biggest couch potato into Mr Motivator due to its addictive leadership boards and brutal self analysis tools. Plus there’s nothing more satisfying after a hard slog of exercise than seeing it all mapped out in it’s exhausting but triumphant glory - an electronic slap on the back if you will.

Why do we need it?

We’re having a little, shall we say ‘trouble’ in getting ourselves out of the sunny pub garden and into our workout gear, but this is just the ticket to help re-ignite your sense of drive and urgency to get fitter, healthier and perhaps just a bit skinnier.

Available for free on iTunes here