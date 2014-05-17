An App a Day: Tempo Run

17 May 2014
get-the-gloss-tempo-run-1
Getty Images

Match your music to your running pace with this clever workout buddy

What Does it Do?

Using a unique tempo level system, this app categorizes your music library into levels based on different tempo intervals. So, when you’re on a specific level, all songs will share a similar beat, allowing you to match your running pace to that beat, creating a more fluid and exhilarating run.

Special Features

If your music library is a little dodge (ahem, Bieber) don’t worry as this app has got you covered with TempoRadio powered by SoundCloud. This feature allows you to discover and download a whole host of epic new running songs. However, for those of you more tune savvy, Tempo Run can categorize your existing music library into different tempo levels 1-10, with 1 being a walk, 5 being a jog, and 10 being a sprint so that you can sync your steps to the beat of your music.

Not just a master of music, this app also allows you to keep track of all relevant running statistics such as distance, time and calories burned, allowing you to monitor your progress.

Why do we need It?

Because there’s nothing more annoying than having to do a half trot, skip or waddle as you flick through your music library trying to find that one song that’s going to get you hyped up and ready to exercise. A recent study at Brunel University concluded that running to the tempo of your music increases your cardiovascular output by up to 15% - so yes, it has been making a difference that all this time you’ve resigned yourself to running to Lana Del Rey.

Why do we love it?

Because it’s the personal trainer/awesome exclusive DJ you never had. Plus, anything that can ease the utter agony of running and improve our technique gets a massive thumbs up from us. Indeed, the perfect run is only a download away.

Available from itunes , £1.99


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More