An Appointment With: Joslyn Thompson-Rule

Having always been passionate about movement (Joslyn was a dancer for fifteen years and rowed during her time at University), it was not until she graduated that she realised a full time career in the fitness industry was for her. Alongside her own Crossfit and Olympic weightlifting training Joslyn spends her time coaching alongside working as a personal trainer and a sports therapist. Incredibly knowledgeable about the best type of fitness to reap the most impressive results, Joslyn was the one who created the workout plan for our 12 week Project Bikini guide. Here she chats about how her blog gave her a big break and what a day in the life of Nike Master Trainer involves… Why did you decide to specialize in fitness? I think because I have all away done it, it really seemed like a natural progression. I studied economics at Trinity College Dublin but remember being not very interested in pursuing working for a bank or in finance. It was there though that my interest in teaching fitness began. In my third year, I was Vice Captain of the Ladies Boat Club which was my first taste of coaching. It was not long after that that I made the decision that this was pretty much what I wanted to do full time. When was your big break? Probably Nike discovering me in 2014 via my blog: Fit Girl About Town . What I spoke about in terms of health and fitness resonated with their message to women at the time and still does to this day so the relationship started there. A year later I became one of their Master Trainers and have never looked back.

What does an average day look like for you (if there ever is one?!) I get up pretty early and generally check in with my online coaching clients via their training log to ensure they are staying on track. I then go through my morning routine of mobility and drills and work on to improving my own movement. The next couple of hours are generally spent working on various projects and/or meetings at Nike. I usually train in the afternoon, which could be anything from strength training to gymnastic conditioning to cardio - it varies every day. Evenings vary but right now we've just started the Nike Women's 10K London so I am busy on training journeys that are taking place around London. What do you enjoy most about your job? That is doesn't feel like a job! My passion for health and fitness is pretty relentless so to wake up and do something I love every day is pretty cool! Are there any aspects of your job that you find challenging? Working with people that don't take full responsibility for their wellness. There is never a quick fix and it takes self-respect and commitment to continue to move forward. It doesn't need to be complex, but it does require consistency.

What's the most common question you get asked by clients? How soon can I expect 'X' to happen? I always say the same thing: be consistent and respect your body's process. Who's your team 'me'? Pretty much the support group around me: my husband, my son, my family and close friends. In terms of training I also have a coach that keeps me in check and I see various physical therapists to keep my body moving well - namely an osteopath and an active release therapist (ART). Who do you rely on to keep you happy, healthy and sane? First and foremost, myself. I am 100% responsible for myself, only then can I be the best I can be for others. How is your industry changing? It continues to evolve in an amazing way. This year, bodyweight training was voted as the top fitness trend of 2015. People are starting to discover that moving their own bodies is extremely challenging and satisfying - if they are willing to take the journey. It is getting a little cloudy though with lots of fitness 'enthusiasts' influencing fitness, without any scientific background, which is a little worrying as often the end user doesn't know the difference.