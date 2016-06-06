An Email Exchange With...Sandy Macaskill, Co-Owner of Barry’s Bootcamp London

With clients as diverse as A-list celebrities to Special Forces soldiers, fitness pros to first-timers, it’s clear to see why Sandy Macaskill has established himself as one of London’s top trainers.

Having qualified as a tennis coach, sub aqua instructor and football coach (before the age of 18!), he spent four years as a Sports Writer for The Daily Telegraph and The New York Times before teaming up with his brother James to bring Barry’s Bootcamp (voted ‘The Best Celebrity Workout’ on numerous occasions) to London. With some seriously motivating playlists to accompany his hard-hitting workouts designed to ‘shock’ the body into shaping up, expect to find his classes packed with loyal gym goers addicted to the Barry’s Bootcamp burn.

We caught up with Sandy to talk all things work and workouts and to find out how he fits life, gym and fitness into his working week.

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

SM: I wish, I wish, I wish I was up-and-at-em, but I'm a snooze guy. I have about a million alarms.

GTG: What does your company do in under ten words?

SM: Gives people the best workout in the world!

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

SM: I worked for the New York Times for a while and my bureau chief (a Pulitzer Prize winner and a legend in every way) once told me not to worry about being first, but to focus on being best. That's such a refreshing view considering most things these days are about speed and sparkle over actual quality. I've tried to apply that approach ever since.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing?

SM: Sounds simple but I love the three constants of my week: teaching class, chatting with my clients, and then taking class.

GTG: What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

SM: Coffee and check messages in bed, then shower.

GTG: What do you love about your job?

SM: Everything. I meet tons of people. I'm my own boss. I can wear shorts, a T-shirt and trainers all day, every day.

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

SM: I go through phases. At the moment, lunch usually involves a Leon chicken box with extra chicken.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

SM: With difficulty. I depend on my iPhone calendar and people reminding me about stuff I need to do.

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words?

SM: Pretty relaxed really.

GTG: Typical work attire?

SM: Nike Pegasus trainers, shorts and a Barry's tee.

GTG: What's in your gym bag?

SM: Beats Studio headphones, Apple Watch, spare boxers, socks, shorts, and tee and Hanz de Fuko Quicksand.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

SM: I've never had a bad job luckily. I worked as an errand boy for a law firm but that was in Paris, and it was amazing!

GTG: Notepad or iNotes?

SM: Both: iNotes on the Tube, notepad everywhere else.

GTG: Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

SM: HIIT, because it's effective, efficient, keeps me entertained, and gives me the body and fitness I want.

On the 25th June, Barry’s Bootcamp will be exclusively taking over the London Eye. Barry’s will host 15 classes simultaneously in the London Eye capsules, offering Londoners a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience ‘The Best Workout In The World™’ in one of London’s most iconic landmarks. Limited tickets for this one-off experience are now available to purchase online for £60 here , with all proceeds going to Stand Up To Cancer .

Follow Sandy @bootcampsandy and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .

