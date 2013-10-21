Barrecore opens in central London

Bootcamp, Tobata, a full day walking around the January sales at Bluewater – we at Get the Gloss have had some heavy workouts in our time, but nothing compares to Barrecore. This boutique fitness studio, which opened on the Kings Road two years ago, uses dance-based moves to tone the muscles other methods can’t reach, the USP being that you get stronger, fitter and thinner without bulking up.

So we went straight round to check out Barrecore’s first Central London studio, on Cavendish Square in Mayfair – just north of Oxford Circus - which opened on Friday. The new venue, which has two studios and a PT room, puts the “barre butt” within reach for a whole new group of Londoners, particularly those who work in W1.

With that in mind, founder Niki Rein has created a 30-minute BarreExpress class, packing the same high-intensity training into half the time. Which is good, because quite frankly we can’t take the pain for too long: barre fitness movements are much smaller than in traditional workouts, focusing on the bite point where your muscles are working hardest – and creating a fair amount of lactic acid in the process.