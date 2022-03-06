Barry’s Bootcamp opens East London studio

After much anticipation the international fitness phenomenon that is Barry’s Bootcamp have finally opened their second UK studio in East London this week.

Originating in Los Angeles, Barry’s London has taken the capital by storm since its arrival two years ago and is now set to make its world-famous workout available to more Londoners with the launch of their new Finsbury Square location.

Adhering to the Barry’s formula of high-energy classes targeted at specific areas of the body, Barry’s East will run 60 minute classes beginning from 6am (including Saturday and Sunday), with a varying price range of £14-20 - depending on the class package.