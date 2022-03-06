Barry’s Bootcamp opens East London studio

After much anticipation the international fitness phenomenon that is Barry’s Bootcamp have finally opened their second UK studio in East London this week.
Originating in Los Angeles, Barry’s London has taken the capital by storm since its arrival two years ago and is now set to make its world-famous workout available to more Londoners with the launch of their new Finsbury Square location.
Adhering to the Barry’s formula of high-energy classes targeted at specific areas of the body, Barry’s East will run 60 minute classes beginning from 6am (including Saturday and Sunday), with a varying price range of £14-20 - depending on the class package.
Not just a workout studio the stylish new space also houses a full range of Barry’s Bootcamp activewear and their much loved ‘Fuel Bar’, which provides a plethora of delicious protein shakes for those post-workout.
“People have been asking us to open another studio for ages,” says co-owner of Barry’s London Sandy Macaskill. “With our central classes at capacity we’re so pleased that everyone can finally experience ‘The Best Workout in the World!’ Barry’s typically attracts a dynamic mix of personalities and for that reason the location between Shoreditch and the City, with its residential catchment and broad range of businesses, is ideal.”
