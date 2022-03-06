Behind the Brand: Lucas Hugh

ST: So how did it all begin?

AM: I was a fashion stylist and have always been into fitness, and I set up a high end swimwear line that was in about seven stores in New Zealand. Then disaster struck and I broke up with my boyfriend, so off I went to New York where I bumped into Marc Jacobs in the street; we got chatting and he asked me to start on Monday which is where I started my internship.

ST: Wow that was a lucky meeting!

AM: I also met Alexander McQueen on the street once and starting working with him too!

ST: Then what happened?

AM: I knew I wanted to start my own line and so I decided I wanted to save money. For a while I worked on a private jet for Russia’s richest man in order to save the cash. In my days off I set up my business, researching the best places to manufacture amazing athletic wear. I wanted to create a brand that was technologically leaps ahead of others but that was aesthetically beautiful too. I launched the brand in 2010.

ST: How important to you is technology?

AM: Very. I use seamless technology, so there are no stitches, but fabrics that ventilate and wicking fibres that are antibacterial so the fabric won’t rot, and they draw sweat away from the body.

ST: How has your own love of fitness influenced the brand?

AM: I’ve always been into sport and when I was younger I was in the hockey and swimming teams, and all my design is influenced by my own personal use. There is a headset eyelet on most tops on the left side to put headphones through so the wires don’t flap about, a key pocket at the back (how many of us have been out for a run and don’t know what to do with our keys?), there are even built-in handkerchief pockets for winter.