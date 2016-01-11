Behind The Guide: Love Yourself by Deliciously Ella

Best-selling author, super-blogger and healthy foodie extraordinaire, Deliciously Ella has fast become one of the wellness industry’s most popular names. And for good reason.

A self-confessed former “sugar monster”, her interest in the world of healthy eating started in 2011 when she was diagnosed with Postural Tachycardia Syndrome, an illness which sapped her of her energy and left her bed-ridden 95% of the time. With conventional medicine proving fruitless in her quest for better health, she turned to nutrition to provide her with the answers she needed. Fast-forward 5 years and it’s proven to be one of the best decisions of her life with her whole foods, plant-based diet drastically improving her health and helping her (and her legion of loyal followers) see food in a whole new light.

Her e-guide, Love Yourself, looks to take this one step further to provide a one-stop-shop of cooking, fitness and health inspiration all in one download. Think it might be for you? Read on to see if should be on your reading lists too.

What is it?

A 6-and-a-half week health and fitness guide devised to help kickstart a healthy, more plant-based lifestyle. More than just a stereotypical ‘diet plan’, it looks to cover all bases from food to stress, fitness to motivation. Featuring delicious recipes from Ella, (created alongside nutritionist, Aleksandra Vicentijevic), workout and cooking videos and shopping lists to encourage and inspire, its emphasis lies more in the celebration of healthy food by highlighting all it can do for you from the inside out.

Beginning with a stricter five day reset menu to prep your body, it’s all about “counting goodness not calories”, says Ella, to provide a holistic approach for embracing good nutrition and effective fitness.

Who’s it for?

Those who want to be healthier, but feel overwhelmed about where to start will take a lot away from this guide in particular. Ella’s useful nuggets of nutrition know-how make for easy to digest food for thought, with her relatable tone and writing style proving to be a handy guide for navigating your way through the grocery aisles at Whole Foods.

While the recipes are vegetarian, Ella herself says that it isn’t a problem to also include meat, fish and eggs in them. Her only words of caution though are to ensure quality over quantity if you do. A guilt-free guide in many ways, it also features Ella’s top tips on sugar, nut butters, plant-based protein and plant-based milks as well as her advice on how to side-step potential pitfalls - namely eating out and budgetary constraints.

What’s the main message?

That losing weight alone doesn’t have to be the driving force behind wanting to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Her emphasis on doing it for you - for your health, your happiness - provides a refreshing approach towards healthy eating. If you slip up, no big deal; swiftly pick up the pieces and move on with her advice for getting back on the healthy wagon and safeguard your relationship with food both in the short and long term too.

What will I learn?

How to cook, shop and workout better, smarter and more efficiently. The guide also includes 21 exclusive videos and 3 meditation practices from a host of Ella’s favourite instructors, featuring a variety of different exercise styles ranging from yoga to HIIT, pilates to high intensity interval training to keep interest levels high and boredom levels low.

Any final takeaways?

While all the meals may not be the cheapest to prepare, it provides a motivating and informative perspective on embracing a healthier lifestyle - from prep to plate to pilates. Great for either fresh inspiration or a fresh outlook, if you’re looking to turn bad habits good, it could be just the plan for you.

Deliciously Ella Love Yourself, £35. Visit our e-guide marketplace here to download it straight to your computer, tablet or smartphone.

