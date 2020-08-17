No more digging straps: we've found the ultimate yoga bra

Like many, I’ve lived in my workout wear over the past few months and am always surprised at the audible sigh of relief that accompanies the removal of my sports bra. Aren’t they supposed to be comfortable? The repeated ‘oof-ing’ as I wriggle yet another constricting ribcage band over my head has led to a brutal cull of all those yoga bras that chafe, dig in, give me red welts or require tedious escapology. Not to mention wrestling with those annoying pads that, when you wash them, never quite go back the way they came out and from then on look lumpy. MORE GLOSS: How to clean your yoga mat so it will last But call off the search, Lululemon has answered my prayers with their new In Alignment Bra for A-C cups like mine. It has a second-skin weightless feel and is the most comfortable fit I’ve found in 15 years as a yoga teacher. For larger breasts, there’s also a new Free To be Elevated Bra for DD-E cups, £38 (main image, left and right) which is designed for yoga, is sweat-wicking with four-way stretch. I have high hopes too for their Like A Cloud Bra, £48 which is intended for yoga but claims to be wearable all day. It launches in October 2020.

As for the In Alignment Bra , it’s not often that you find a sports bra for smaller breasts that’s truly adjustable with straps you can shorten and proper bra hooks at the back. I have quite a broad ribcage relative to the size of my boobs thanks to two children and two decades of ujjayi yoga breathing and sports bra makers, in my experience, assume that if you have small breasts, you are small all over. And when it comes to the pads, they have to be ginormous to make up for what you’re lacking. Not so.