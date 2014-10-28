Beyonce reveals new partnership with Topshop

Global superstar Beyonce has revealed that she is teaming up with Topshop to create an active wear collection – leaving the rest of us rushing to sign up for gym memberships.

Though this isn’t your average celeb/brand collaboration. What makes this partnership so different is that Queen B and Topshop are actually teaming up to start a new company – a 50/50 joint venture named Parkwood Topshop Athletic Ltd.

“This is not a collaboration,” Topshop owner Sir Philip Green told WWD. “This is about building a brand and building a business — a separate, proper business, with separate overhead and a separate office.

“Basically, when she was in London in February we arranged to get together. We started talking generally, about doing something together. We’ve been looking at that (athletic) sector for a while. It’s something we need to be in.

“Based on what she does, how she works out, the conversation got into that category. We started getting into proper conversation in May or June, as to how it would work. It took six or eight weeks to put a deal together. On Friday, Beyoncé came to our office for the last piece of the jigsaw puzzle.”

And it seems that Sir Phillip is definitely thinking long-term. He has revealed that he has plans to hire somebody to head up the joint venture, along with a creative director and two designers.

As for the name? “We’ve been brainstorming about the name. We haven’t got there yet,” says Sir Phillip.

The collection will include clothing, footwear and accessories that is “fashion-led”, as well as performance-focused. Confirming her new endeavour, Beyonce said, "I could not think of a better partner as I continue to grow the Parkwood business. I have always loved Topshop for their fashion credentials and forward thinking."

A release date has not yet been announced though it has been reported that the trendy pieces will cater towards dance, fitness and a variety of sports – anybody else hoping for Single Ladies-esque leotards and “I woke up like this” vests?