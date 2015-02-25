Beyonce’s gym regime revealed

27 February 2015
beyonce-3
Always wondered how to get a fierce figure like Queen B? All is unveiled as the superstar shares a glimpse into her workout routine via Instagram

To celebrate the fifth anniversary of First Move - Michelle Obama’s national health initiative to raise awareness about active living and combat obesity - Beyonce opened the doors to her swanky gym and let cameras in to film her workout.  Makeup free with her hair scraped back, the star completes a number of toning and weight based exercises providing an exclusive insight into how she gets her body stage ready.

To the soundtrack of Eye of the Tiger, Beyonce works her abs with side crunches, hits the floor for sit ups (with the added challenge of a medicine ball) and lunges up and down on a weight bench.

If there was anything to get us off the sofa and into the gym this weekend then this is it .

