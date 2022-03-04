Blogger of the Week: Julia Buckley

After discovering a love for fitness and exercise, Julia Buckley made the decision to qualify as a personal trainer. She hasn't looked back since and began blogging about her fitness journey on her self-named blog . 13 years later, Julia runs a successful website, creates fitness videos on YouTube, trains clients and, most recently, released a book, The Fat Burn Revolution. We spoke to the fitness blogger on the best ways to burn fat and how we should all approach getting fit.

Firstly, what made you decide to start blogging?

My background is in journalism. I’ve worked for lots of websites and magazines over the years. As my passion for exercise grew I found myself writing about more and more until I found myself specialising in writing for fitness media. I decided to qualify as a Personal Trainer to learn more about fitness and become a better informed writer, but I loved the practical side and ended up taking on clients straight after the course.

I’ve been blogging since 2001 in various places. I really enjoy having a personal blog because it gives me a personal space to talk about what I want to, when I want to, how I want to. I also love the direct connection it allows with my readers.

How do you balance blogging with other interests?

I offer online fitness coaching and use Facebook groups as a hub for my clients. There’s also a very popular and wonderfully supportive Facebook group for people following the programme in my book, The Fat Burn Revolution . So I spend a lot of time on Facebook too, supporting my clients and making sure my readers have everything they need to succeed.

I also hangout on Twitter a lot – come say hi!

What is your favourite kind of workout?

I’ve talked a lot on my blog recently about my journey to discovering the type of training in The Fat Burn Revolution 12-week programme ( this is probably the most comprehensive post on that ). I would train for hours every day and ran countless miles each week trying to get the body I have now. Eventually I discovered I was doing totally the wrong the type of training for my goals. Now I usually exercise for less than an hour per day as well as taking more rest days and I’m in much better shape.