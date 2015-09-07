Bodyism and Fenwick of Bond Street form the ultimate wellness alliance

Ayesha Muttucumaru 7 September 2015
clean-and-lean-1

The healthy life company and historic London department store are set to launch a first-of-its-kind wellness hub right in the heart of the capital

This year is proving to be an exciting year for Bodyism . Not only is the brand working on a new cookbook, new website and recently launched a new collection of menswear and wellness teas, but it has also just unveiled an exclusive partnership with much-loved department store, Fenwick of Bond Street .

A collaboration that will see wellness become a central part of the store’s offering, the launch will firstly heralds the arrival of a brand new, ‘Clean and Lean To Go’ café on the ground floor serving up a menu of Clean and Lean snacks, fresh shakes, coffees, teas and smoothies, to provide shoppers a quick and easy ‘grab-and-go’ option for when they’re on-the-move.

Excitingly in the New Year, Clean and Lean yoga and group exercise classes will also be launching in the brand’s newly acquired ‘Bodystore’ space on the third floor. This will accompany the new Bodyism concession set to open later this year providing both new and experienced Bodyism fans ample opportunity to stock up on the company’s Bodywear active clothing range for women, the newly launched menswear collection, exercise equipment, Clean and Lean supplements, Wellness teas and bestselling Clean and Lean books before classes are in session.

Of the new partnership, James Duigan, Founder of Bodyism said, “Since launching Bodyism ten years ago my goal has been to empower people to adopt and enjoy a healthier way of life. We are thrilled to be joining forces with such an iconic luxury brand that also shares our philosophy.”

We’ll see you there.

