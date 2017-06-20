Book your free yoga class on International Yoga Day, 21st June

Victoria Woodhall 20 June 2017
yoga-day

Salute the sun all day with free yoga classes nationwide in store at Lululemon. What to wear while you're there? Victoria Woodhall picks her top summer yoga kit

I love the fact that International Yoga Day falls on the longest day of the year, the summer solstice, giving us more hours in the day to salute the sun. The sun salutation is probably the iconic yoga asana sequence - and the one thing I do in my practice every day. When I can't think of what else to do, a sun salutation always leads me somewhere, even if it's straight to savasana (lying down) and always makes me feel a bit more 'joined up'.

Athleisure wear brand Lululemon is marking the day with free yoga sessions in store across the country from London, to Bicester Village, Manchester, Glasgow and Edinburgh. “Whether you are an experienced yogi or can’t touch your toes – there are classes to cater for all. So grab your mat and get ready to rock your Chaturanga and Down Dawgggggg!” they say.

Check out your nearest in store event below, as well as my edit of the best lightweight summer yoga kit.

London Regent Street: Yoga with Lululemon ambassador Will Wheeler. Please see timings and full details here.

London Spitalfields: 6.30pm yoga in Old Spitalfields Market, hosted by Sanchia Legister. Book here.

London Marylebone Store: 'Om the Move Meditation Bus' is back and roaming around London helping bring calm and serenity to your day. It will be at the Lululemon Marylebone store hosting mediations at 1pm and 2pm. All meditations led by Marylebone ambassador Kirsty Gallagher. Sign up for a complimentary spot here .

London Westfield, Shepherd’s Bush: 7am outdoor class with Zephyr Wildman See all details here .

Richmond: 7:30am class with Stuart Heffernan in store.

Bicester Village: a series of complimentary yoga classes throughout the day. Please see timings and details here .

Manchester: in collaboration with The Life Centre, Lululemon are hosting a ‘yogathon’ with ambassador Zoe Marshall. Please see timings and details here .

Glasgow: a special Yoga with Steph Wall on George Street.

Edinburgh: yoga in store with Ambassador Helen Gillespie. Timings and details here .

London's Triyoga Centre in Camden also have a free 7.30am class  with Lisa Sanfilippo and are running a 'bring a friend for free' offer from 19-23 June 2017.

MORE GLOSS: 10 best yoga mats as chosen by yoga teachers 

What to wear? Here are my picks of Lululemon yoga kit to keep you cool on hot summer days:

Align Pant, £88

Buy online

Sweat wicking, butter soft and fit like a second skin with no annoying zips or pouches.

Namastay Put Thong, £12

Buy online

No VPLs, lots of movement, you’ll forget you’ve got it on.

Power Pose Tank, £45

Buy online 

Lightweight fabric with the support of a built-in bra. No fussy straps, which can cramp your shoulder stand style

The (Small) Towel £18

Buy online

When things get sweaty or you’re in front lying poses and don’t want to put your face where your feet have just been, this antibacterial microfibre number is is your friend.

The Reversible Mat 5mm, £62

Buy online

A super-sticky cushioned classic. Great for beginners and anyone who wants to get a grip.

Follow Victoria on  Instagram   and  Twitter. 


