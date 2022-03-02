Book your spot in an exclusive Get The Gloss barrecore class

You may not be feeling your most long and lean at this time of year, but the balletic folk at barrecore and us here at Get the Gloss are here to help you leap into the new year with energy and grace.

Cast aside thoughts of tutus and twirling; barrecore means business, and the intelligent fusion of isometric exercises and static stretches will ensure that you feel the burn. Your body (and general wellbeing) will thank you afterwards, and Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn recently revealed that she relies upon the innovative barrecore method to maintain her strong, slender physique. If you haven’t yet tried this body sculpting, transformative workout, here’s your chance.

barrecore is offering Get The Gloss readers an exclusive signature barreMIXED class at both its Chiswick and Alderley Edge studios on Sunday 11th January from 1pm-2pm for just £10 (normally £28 per class).

The 60 minute session will have you engaging muscles you never knew existed - you will quiver and shake your way to peak fitness thanks to intense interval training, lots of reps and resistance exercises. You’ll see results after just four sessions, making this exclusive class a body sculpting steal. If you’d like to build on your good work, the lovely lot at barrecore Chiswick are offering all Get The Gloss attendees £40 off the 30 Day Introductory Offer, normally £175.

If Alderley Edge is more local to you, you can already enjoy 30 Days Unlimited for £135, with an additional 10% off any purchases made in studio by Get The Gloss readers on the day (we can never resist going a bit nuts in the barreBazaar post class). Not only will you pay peanuts for your class on the day, but the £10 fee is also redeemable against your next class. Basically, barrecore are intent on getting you feeling and looking as fit and fine as possible, so take them up on this golden offer and reap the rewards.

The teachers

Chiswick is your closest studio you’ll be taught by the talented Louisa Drake, who’s been dancing since the age of four, performed with the National Youth Ballet and is a former Tracey Anderson Method trainer. If Alderley Edge is nearer to you, professional dancer and health science expert Gabby Taylor will guide you through the low impact, muscle burning moves.

The Chiswick class is now fully booked but you can still sign up for the Alderley Edge studio class here (12 places available). We’ll see you at the barre!

Details

When?

Sunday 11th January 2015, 1pm-2pm

Where?

Barrecorre Chiswick, 12 Turnham Green Terrace, Chiswick, London W4 1QP

and

Barrecorre Alderley Edge, 35A London Road, Alderley Edge, SK9 7 JT

How much?

£10 - redeemable against your next class