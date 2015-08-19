Brits spending 44% more on gym memberships

Anna Hunter 19 August 2015
gtg-gym-membership-main

Are you a budget gym bunny? If so, you’re very on trend indeed…

With everyone from your best mate to your mother enrolling on punishing/ torturous fitness challenges or endurance runs, you may well assume that ‘safe’ and ‘traditional’ gym training has taken a backseat to make way for more hardy pursuits, but the stats say otherwise; according to spending monitoring company Cardlytics , we’ve spent 44% more on gym memberships in the past year. Take that Tough Mudder.

Cardlytics has delved deep into our bank accounts (5.5m of them to be exact), and spending on debit cards, credit cards and by direct debit reveals that the budget gym sector has reaped the most profit from our gym habits, with monthly expenditure up by 66% between May and June this year, contrasted with figures from 2014.

The likes of Virgin Active and Fitness First haven’t lost out either, with a rise in spending of 22% in middle tier gym membership, while the luxury lot has seen healthy gains of 14%. It’s not just the gym floor that’s seduced us either, as observing future gym goers two weeks before they signed up revealed that they spend a whopping 96% more on sports clothing and equipment and ramp up their health food store bill by 55%.

Gym goers aren’t all saintly, however, as apparently our intentions to exercise more increase our propensity to eat out in the eight weeks prior to joining a gym by 27%, while in the first eight weeks of membership we spend 15% more on food. Gulp. Good job that that gym tab is increasingly on the budget end…

What are your gym habits? Have they changed in the last year? Comment below or tweet us  @GetTheGloss

Follow me on Twitter  @AnnyMaryHunter  and Instagram  @AnnyHunter

Fitness freak? You’ll love our newletter-  subscribe here for a regular fitness HIIT (...sorry) 


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

The best belly-busting workout that'll target your core like nothing else can!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More