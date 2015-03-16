Calgary Avansino launches new wellbeing website

Contributing on all things health and nutrition to both British Vogue and The Sunday Times Style and inspiring us all to embrace a healthy lifestyle via her colourful Instagram , Calgary is now sharing her wellness journey on a shiny new website . To get the lowdown on the new site we spoke to the woman herself…
“The website is packed full of short, easy-to-follow videos, simple, healthy recipes, inspiring interviews and countless resources, all to help guide and encourage you on your journey to a healthier, happier you,” Calgary sums up. Her anti-diet philosophy is prevalent throughout: “My goal is to show you that healthy doesn't have to be hard. It should be rewarding, fun and enjoyable - and all without a single diet in sight.”
Launching with 30 how-to videos Calgary provides simple solutions to a healthier life, from essentials such as ‘How to pit an avocado ’ or ‘How to toast quinoa’ to meal based inspiration such as ‘ How to make sugar-free granola’ or ‘How to make healthy burritos’ . With Calgary’s easy step-by-step guides and mouth watering looking dishes we challenge you not to be inspired to get creative in the kitchen!
Alongside the videos, there is an extensive recipe directory of healthy and innovative dishes (who knew you could add chia seeds to your scrambled eggs?) which cover all meal times, are easy to make and suitable for the whole family.
As well as food based content Calgary has also been busy interviewing “inspirational, successful, positive and energetic women,” who she calls ‘Well-Beings’ . The women Calgary has featured (our very own Susannah Taylor is in there) have all shared with Calgary “their beliefs and practices about healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing”.
“Each person I have spoken to has a slightly different approach, which just goes to show that it isn't about following a certain diet or comparing yourself with others, but simply trying and starting," Calgary commented.
For health food veterans and newbies alike, this is a site you will definitely want to bookmark.