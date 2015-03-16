Calgary Avansino launches new wellbeing website

Contributing on all things health and nutrition to both British Vogue and The Sunday Times Style and inspiring us all to embrace a healthy lifestyle via her colourful Instagram , Calgary is now sharing her wellness journey on a shiny new website . To get the lowdown on the new site we spoke to the woman herself… “The website is packed full of short, easy-to-follow videos, simple, healthy recipes, inspiring interviews and countless resources, all to help guide and encourage you on your journey to a healthier, happier you,” Calgary sums up. Her anti-diet philosophy is prevalent throughout: “My goal is to show you that healthy doesn't have to be hard. It should be rewarding, fun and enjoyable - and all without a single diet in sight.”

As well as food based content Calgary has also been busy interviewing “inspirational, successful, positive and energetic women,” who she calls ‘Well-Beings’ . The women Calgary has featured (our very own Susannah Taylor is in there) have all shared with Calgary “their beliefs and practices about healthy eating, fitness and wellbeing”. “Each person I have spoken to has a slightly different approach, which just goes to show that it isn't about following a certain diet or comparing yourself with others, but simply trying and starting," Calgary commented. For health food veterans and newbies alike, this is a site you will definitely want to bookmark.