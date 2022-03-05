Can you tailor your workout plan to your body type?

The beauty of women is that we come in all different shapes and sizes. From apples to pears, bananas to carrots, no one size fits all when it comes to our body types.

As well as helping us reach our fitness goals though, exercise should be a means of making over our moods, energy levels and above all, our health. However, as transformative as it can be, is it just fruitless to try and change our body shape completely?

“Unfortunately it is not completely possible to change your body shape, as factors such as our genetics; race, gender and hormones predispose you towards one body type or another,” explains personal trainer and co-founder of That Girl London Christina Howells .

“Even though you can’t control where your body stores fat, you can control how much fat your body stores. Your workouts should be designed according to your body type and fitness goals. Dedication to your training and lifestyle management can get you closer to another body type and radically improve both your aesthetics and health.”

One word of caution though, an effective workout plan is only one piece of the puzzle. “You need to remember that even though you can lose fat through your workouts, you can gain fat through poor diet so it’s imperative to address this too.”

So are you an apple, pear, banana or carrot? Here are Christina’s top fitness tips and workout plans courtesy of That Girl London to fit the most common goals for each of these body types.

Apple shapes

Common fitness goals: Targeting belly fat.

“This shape is the most dangerous from a health perspective as it’s associated with greater insensitivity to insulin, low HDL (our good cholesterol), higher levels of triglycerides in the blood stream and often-higher blood pressure to name but a few,” explains Christina.

What are the best exercises to do?

Christina recommends the following:

Aerobic exercise is important for the apple shape, as it helps to burn excess adipose tissue and improves cardiovascular fitness. Low intensity, rhythmic exercise of course is good for burning fat, but ideally you want to take the intensity up higher and make some of your sessions interval training centred. This is where you alternate periods of high intensity with low intensity to increase fat metabolism both during and even after your workout.

You can do this with hill walking intervals, swimming, biking, HIIT classes or home programmes, spinning and of course running .

. Spot reducing won’t work, so don’t waste your time with endless abdominal curls. Do incorporate though some plank moves to strengthen your core and stabilise your spine.

You also want to build lean muscle to help increase your resting metabolism and improve your shape and posture. Aim for a whole body programme and choose compound exercises (i.e. exercises that work numerous muscles groups at once, rather than isolation exercises than only work one muscle group), such as squats, deadlifts, lunges, pull-ups, chest presses, shoulder presses, rows, and step-ups.

I would aim for multiple sets of 12-15 reps with shorter rest times between sets or alternate two different body areas so you keep moving, i.e. 12-15 reps of squats and chest presses x 2 - 3 sets.

Remember resistance exercise alone is not enough for apple shapes. I would also ensure that you’re eating protein with each meal and snack healthily to help control blood sugar.

Exercise 1: The crawl

“People don’t realise how hard this is,” says Christina. “It’s a great bodyweight training exercise that challenges your core and your mind as well as endurance.”

Position

“Come to all fours with hands shoulder width apart and feet hip width apart. Keep knees just forward of your hips towards your navel. Hover you knees 1-2 inches off the floor and hold.”

Action

“Purposefully crawl your left hand and right foot forwards working in unison so you lift the hand and foot and place them down at the same time. Keep the abdominals pulled inwards.

“Take 10 steps forward and then try reversing the movement taking 10 steps backwards.”