Christmas gifts for her: health and fitness fanatics

Finding the perfect gift for the health and fitness enthusiast in your life can prove to be an overwhelming task. Which products are really worth spending your hard-earned cash on? Not to fret, because to provide a helping hand, we’ve devised the ultimate edit of festive must-buys that are guaranteed to put a smile on her face come Christmas morning. From personalised fitness wear to kitchen gadgets, lightweight sports headphones to souped up water bottles, these are the gifts certain to take the stress out of your Christmas shopping and take her Christmas wish list from fantasy to reality. BKR metallic heart bottle, from £28

Make her daily trips to the tap more of a joy than a chore with these brand new glass bottles to hand. The most eye-catching of reminders, each was created to provide an alternative to cheap, disposable plastic options, promising both style and substance by the tank-load. A limited edition range of silver and copper heart designs available in both 500ml and 1 litre sizes, they’re guaranteed to add a gilded edge to anyone’s desk, kitchen or bedside table. Buy online . Nutribullet Rx Blender Soup Maker, £169

The ultimate gadget to kit kitchens with, this one-stop-shop for soups, sauces and drinks makes for a great way to warm up anyone’s winter menu. Whether souping or juicing , single or family sized servings, its 2.3 horsepower motor, 1700 watts of power and 10 piece tool set are capable of taking anyone’s cooking skills and healthy eating ambitions to the next level. Buy online . Happy Plugs Sports Headphones, £39.99

Water and sweat resistant and available in four stylish shades (cobalt is our own personal favourite), these budgeproof headphones make for the perfect gym accessory. Secure, snug and offering great sound quality, they provide a much-needed added incentive for getting a winter workout in - no matter how cold and dark it gets. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: The best wearable technology and fitness apps Sweaty Betty monogrammed leggings, from £75

For a tailor-made touch to her fitness wear ensemble, look no further than this exclusive monogramming offering from Sweaty Betty. Add three silver initials to two different prints in the brand’s bestselling Zero Gravity legging , £90, or Power 7/8 legging , £65, lines to add an element of the bespoke to her gym bag. Monogramming is available for £10 and can be ordered until midnight on the 13th of December at www.sweatybetty.com . Also available in the Soho and Marylebone stores on the 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th of December). Adidas Perfect Gym Tote Bag, £29.95

Finding a bag that’s big enough for her workout, but smart enough for the rest of the world is a pretty hard feat. However with this tote bag on her arm, those types of dilemmas will become a thing of the past. Promising both practicality and versatility, it contains a ventilated main compartment to air out gym clothes, a mesh divide to keep things organised, a padded laptop compartment and a pouch to keep all her bits and bobs safe and sound. It's the full package. Buy online . Nike Air Zoom Strong, £100







Providing supportive yet lightweight support, the Nike Air Zoom Strong is quite simply the perfect match for the HIIT enthusiast in your life. Available in a range of chic to vibrant colourways, its unique sock concept and Zoom Air cushioning provide both strength and flexibility in equal measure, plus, its distinctive elastic band provides a superior level of support for tackling tricky side-to-side movements (while also keeping laces nicely tucked away to keep mid workout trip-ups to a minimum too). Sounds like the perfect incentive to squeeze in a winter workout to us. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: What sports bra should you be wearing? Lululemon The Reversible Mat, £62

From Bikram to vinyasa, hot to hatha, this yoga mat is a must-have for anyone’s yoga studio schedule. In a range of vibrant and understated colours, its sweat-wicking and easy to clean design ensures plenty of poses for your pennies, to ensure your cash stretches that little bit further and guarantee it becomes a mainstay in her practice too. Buy online . Super Elixir Aerin The Super Elixir, £185