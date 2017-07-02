Claudia Winkleman on good hair days, Psycle obsession and giving up sugar (sort of)

GTG: Best and worst hair moments? Claudia: "My favourite hair moments are when my fringe is sort of down to the floor, I love it. I know it looks a bit weird but I’ve got such bad eyesight anyway that really it doesn’t make any difference, so I like a nose-skimming fringe. The worst moment was when I once had it cut too short and I looked like Dora the Explorer. If you could swap hair with someone it would be… "Laura Bailey or Gisele - I’d like blonde, streaky, LA hot hair, because I have the opposite." Ever given anything up for health reasons? "I have given up sugar, but I wake up most days and go ‘I’m not going to have sugar today’ and as I’m holding a Mars bar at 4pm I go, ‘Oh this has got sugar in it’!" If you sent us a shelfie from your bathroom, what would we find? "A shelfie?! OK, you’ll find my favourite shampoo in the whole world, Head & Shoulders 3Action Formula Nourishing Care Shampoo. It’s so delicious! It’s literally like a present to yourself. You would also find Aesop cleanser which will make you look 11. You’ll find Imperial Leather Foam Burst, Oh my God what a treat! You’ll find some kids' shampoo. You would find a bit of a selection, a hotch-potch!

How often do you look into the mirror? "I was brought up in a house without mirrors and I’ve only got a mirror for tooth brushing. Some people would argue that I don’t look into the mirror enough, which explains why I look ramshackle when I leave the house." Yourself in three words? "Sleepy, orange, family." If you ever get down …? "I have a nap and phone a girlfriend." Your last health check was…? "About a year ago I guess." The workout that works is…? "The lying down one. The big afternoon nap one! No, I am obsessed by Psycle."

The product you tell everyone about? "I’m slightly obsessed by Head and Shoulders Nourishing Care Shampoo. It’s genuinely made my hair shinier and softer than ever before. I think smell is everything. It smells of lavender, so you’re already excited. In the shower, you open it up and you want to do a little dance. I’m also obsessed with Lord and Berry eyeliner and I’m obsessed by Mac lipstick." How much do you sleep…? "As much as I possibly can." The secret to staying sane is…? "Sleep, friends, family, not too much work if I could possibly help it and turning my phone off." Best budget beauty buy? I’m in love with Head and Shoulders (from £2.99) it is absolutely extraordinary. I’m not just saying this but if you use it, and you don’t love it, you need to call me. Head & Shoulders have my number. Biggest health and beauty spend? "I like a massage when I’m on holiday and I like Yves Saint Laurent Opium.