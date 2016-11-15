Clean Eating Alice teams up with Searcys The Gherkin for January 2017

Instagram stars are always a source of inspiration when it comes to health and fitness but Alice Liveing, aka Clean Eating Alice is taking us one step further and making her advice a practical reality thanks to a collaboration with Searcys the Gherkin in the new year.

In January 2017 Alice will be hosting HIIT classes on the top floor of the Gherkin, while a collaboration between the clean eating guru and classically trained Head Chef Barry Tonks will see a curated ‘Saints and Sinners’ menu open for reservations.

The ‘Saintly Suppers’ menu will include fresh, healthy recipes such as roasted aubergine with feta, tahini and pomegranates, with cocoa and chia seed energy balls for afters; meanwhile the ‘Sinners’ dishes will be more indulgent, inspired by chef Barry Tonks’ French cooking style with everything from a Foie Gras and lobster ravioli to rich and creamy desserts.

Celebrating Alice’s new book, Eat Well Every Day (£10.99, available to pre-order here ) the unlikely pair have also taken recipes from the new release and added Barry’s flair to offer some more balanced options, while those seeking some fitness motivation can book in for a HIIT class with recently qualified personal trainer Alice overlooking the London skyline. That's our January motivation sorted...

Bookings will be available from 4th January 2017. Find out more on the Searcys The Gherkin website .