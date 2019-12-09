The best gift ideas for the fitness fiend in your life

We all have that one friend who seems to have more trendy workout clothes in their wardrobe than anything else - and while you may envy them when you meet up at Soul Cycle, it can make them a nightmare when it comes to buying Christmas presents. Sure, you could buy them yet another pair of chic leggings, but with a drawer already jampacked with workout wear, why not treat them to something a little different this Christmas? From stylish fitness trackers to yoga straps that will make them the envy of everyone in the class, here's what we'll be buying for the exercise-loving ladies in our lives. Jabra Wireless Headphones , £79.99

Anyone who runs, be it on the treadmill or out in the wild, will know the importance of Bluetooth headphones. We like these ones as they slip comfortably around the back of our head, and the wire means that we're less likely to lose one of the earphones in the bottom of our bag. Liforme White Magic Travel Mat, £115

If your friend has been practising yoga for a while, chances are they'll already have a yoga mat, but do they have a snazzy white and gold one? We're guessing not. Get The Gloss' digital writer Melanie has a Liforme mat and wholeheartedly recommends the brand thanks to how easily they roll-up into the carry case and can be transported even on the busiest of rush-hour trains. Yogi Bare Yoga Stretching Strap Tropical, £6.99

If you're on a tight present budget this year, this yoga strap is a great choice. In an-on trend tropical print, it sure beats the yoga straps we're used to working with! Fitbit Aria Air Smart Scale, £49.99

Not everyone is into weighing themselves, obviously, but if you know your friend is partial to hopping on the scales, this is a pretty cool set. It syncs with your Fitbit to calculate BMI with simple, easy-to-read graphs. Necessary? Absolutely not, but a cool bit of bathroom kit nonetheless. GymShark Light Resistance Band, £15

For anyone who likes an at-home workout, a resistance band is essential. While GymShark is better known for ombre leggings and crop tops, we really rate the accessories the brand offers, including this pink band that increases the effectiveness of your exercise regime. Bellabeat Leaf Urban, Smart Jewellery / Health Tracker, £99.99

If your friend isn't a fan of wearing a fitness tracker around their wrist (sometimes it simply doesn't suit an outfit), we'd like to point you in the direction of this tracker, disguised as jewellery. Along with meditation and breathing exercises, there’s activity, stress and sleep tracking – it can also help to monitor your reproductive health. Perff Studio Sports Bra, £70

Who says your sports bra can't be sexy? Not Perff Studio, that's for sure. We've fallen head over heels for the brand, thanks to its offering of stylish and functional sportswear, particularly this royal blue sports bra. With mesh panels and crossover straps, we can't wait to wear this to all our January fitness classes. Power Plate DualSphere Vibration Roller, £99.95

This might not look particularly glam, but it's an absolute godsend when it comes to relieving post-workout soreness. The peanut shape means it's easy to massage hard to reach places like the feet, neck and back to help relax and rejuvenate tight and sore muscles. Sue Me underwear, from £46

As much as we love a lacy pair of knickers, they're just no good when it comes to a hardcore workout. Your spin-loving friends will thank you for buying them these practical pants. Seams are placed out of the way of rubbing or chaffing points to avoid discomfort, plus there's a double gusset for comfort. While they're not the most glam of gifts, these are a god-send for combatting leggings that go a little bit see-through when you're doing the downward dog. Figure Fit running vest, £22

Our editorial director (and resident yogi) Victoria Woodhall has this top, and if it has her seal of approval then it must be good. It's lovely and soft, very flattering and is just as good for hitting the treadmill as it is for lying in savasana. S'well Geode Rose Vacuum Insulated Drinks Bottle, £35

We can't help but silently judge people who use plastic bottles in the gym - help your friend in their mission for sustainability with this pretty bottle by S'well. It keeps drinks cold for 24 hours, or hot for 12 hours, and the outside doesn't swear, so there'll be no horrible dampness in their gym bag. Espa Fitness Shower Oil, £32

Make showering at the gym an altogether more pleasant experience with this luxe oil, including lavender and clove bud oils to calm and relax your mind post-frantic boxing class. Stance running socks, £11.99

Socks have got a reputation as being a boring Christmas present, but we'd be delighted to receive these in our stocking. They're breathable, provide great arch support and have a reinforced toe and heel - perfect for pounding the pavements come January. Lululemon Cross Paths Rucksack, £108