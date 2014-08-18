Could cracking your DNA code hold the key to weight loss?

Could your DNA be holding you back from achieving your weight loss goals? It may sound like a plot out of X-Men, but tapping into your genetic code could define which exercises you should be doing, which ones you should be avoiding and the foods you should and shouldn’t be eating. With the ‘one size fits all’ approach to diet , fitness and wellbeing producing a mixed bag of results for the masses, this new wave of bespoke workout routines, diet plans and anti-ageing regimes provides a refreshingly tailor-made approach to losing weight and long-term health that takes the guesswork out of healthy living. The science behind it is fascinating and follows the findings in a new study on 191 obese individuals. It revealed that those who ate a DNA-matched diet lost 33% more weight than those who followed an unmatched diet. An exciting concept that involves DNA testing, labs, genes and identifying your predisposition to certain exercises, foods and even the rate that you’re ageing, the face of health and fitness could be in for a major shake-up in the not-to-distant future. We spoke to the people behind three of these DNA focused programmes to find out more about their background, the science behind them and whether they could potentially be the best ways to lose weight for good. Here’s what we found out... The Pure Package DNA Programme

A bespoke food delivery service and eating plan created in conjunction with DNAFit Life Sciences, this particular programme has been created to reflect not only each person’s specific relationship with food, but also their metabolism and exercise capabilities as dictated by their personal DNA make up. The test itself involves analysing a swab containing a DNA sample and reveals how the body metabolises protein, carbohydrates and fats to create a profile to outline its optimum diet, exercise plan, nutrient overview and food sensitivities. Founder of The Pure Package Jennifer Irvine says, “We have always known that there is a link between genetics and diet; now at last the guessing is taken away and we can continue to help our clients manage their weight healthily.” Avi Lasarow, CEO of DNAFit Life Sciences adds, “The offering of tailor made food based on your DNAFit profile is a clear pathway to the next level of eating right for your body. The latest research clearly shows that a diet matched to your genetic profile can help you lose more weight.” With a DNA report and a day food programme starting at £689 for 10 days and £245 for the DNA Diet test alone, it certainly isn’t cheap. However, we have to wonder that if we were able to tap into our default genetic setting sooner, could the current epidemic of obesity could have been avoided in the first place? MORE GLOSS: The obesity debate – how did we get so fat? The Sha VIP Complete DNA Programme at Grace Belgravia