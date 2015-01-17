Day 17: Sportswear savvy, what to spend and not spend your money on

When it comes to finding a bit of added fitness motivation for hitting the gym with, having the right gear to hand is certain to help fire up our enthusiasm. However, what should we really be spending our money on when it comes to updating our workout wardrobes?

We asked personal trainer and Get The Gloss Expert Dalton Wong of TwentyTwo Training for his top tips when it comes to ensuring we’re spending our pay checks wisely. From the trainers we should lace up to the weather-proof must-haves to get us up and out the house on the dreariest of Saturday mornings, here are the gym bag essentials we should invest in to help us #StartBetter this year.

Spend a little extra on...

For men

A proper Gore-tex/breathable jacket! This jacket should be versatile so that it can be worn out for a light jog in our typical English weather. It should also be functional so that it can be worn to and from the gym. To keep you dry and ready for your sessions, it’s best to have a fabric that is breathable, also for after your session too.

For women

A proper set of leggings that are functional and also look great. A common theme with leggings is that they look great and feel good when you first purchase them and then after a couple of washes, they lose their elasticity, become see through or the material seems to “bobble” and break down. The female team members at TwentyTwo Training are all kitted out with Lucas Hugh which is hard-wearing, functional and looks great!

Spend a little less on...

1. Trainers

Trainers are essential for the gym and are also becoming very fashionable. I would advise to have two pairs: one for the gym and one for casual wear so that the functionality and life of the shoe last. For the gym, know what your sport is. If you don’t run, then a good cross trainer or free shoe would be perfect. If you run, then make sure you find an expert who can help you purchase the correct shoe for your gait and miles run. You don’t need to spend £150+ for running shoes.

My favourite gym trainer: Adidas Adipure 360.2 Shoes , £85.

My favourite fashion trainer: Nike Free OG Superior A.P.C , £120.

2. Wearable technology

Know what you need the information for! A heart rate monitor tells you your heart rate, the more expensive ones have programs, zones and information that most average exercise people will never use or figure out how to program!

From experience, most clients just want to know their heart rate and that’s it, so all they need is a basic one. By all means, if you’re training for an Ironman or have an endurance coach who needs to know your heart rate zones and variability, then push the boat out and purchase an expensive model.

Trial and error

It’s all about trying different brands and fits. With regards to shoes, I found the ones that fit the best for me and continually purchased those shoes. If it works, then I don’t change them! I have various gym clothes for different seasons - in the cold I have more long sleeve warm/breathable thermal tops (such as the Adidas Techfit Climahat Mock Tee , £40) and in the summer, lighter short-sleeve ones.

Get less bounce for your buck

Finding the perfect sports bra is essential in order to have the best workout possible. As your body changes from eating clean and training hard, it’s really important that you find the correct bra that fits. I would suggest ones that are suitable for running and ones that would be good for the gym or study-based activities. It’s well worth spending the extra time and money to get correctly measured!

