Day 30: 5 wellness and fitness breaks to book this year

The experience of a lifetime: Inara

Fancy jetting off to a haven of luxury and self-discovery in the Carribean, Costa Rica, Hawaii or Tuscany? Inara is a bespoke mind and body company co-founded by personal trainer Dan Roberts and psychologist Elaine Slater . Dan explains a little about the ethos behind it:

"I’ve run quite hardcore athletic retreats for years but was eager to develop something with a deeper, psychological approach and holistic philosophy. Elaine and I noticed a gap in the market for intelligent and luxurious retreats that really make a difference to people’s lives. I noticed my client’s were craving more than just a toned body, a detox or starvation programme; they were searching for a deeper change, substance and a meaningful experience that is both fun and life changing”.

An Inara escape is entirely tailored to you; mind, body and soul, as Elaine illustrates:

"Inara offers a bespoke journey; cultivating a mindful and emotionally intelligent approach to life. It delivers a transformative experience towards unlocking your potential, re-shaping your brain to think better, developing focussed thought through meditation and re-connecting with your inner athlete”.

“Inara advocates living a vital and inspired life; living true to yourself is knowing your mind and knowing your body”

