Elle Macpherson: “After 50, I couldn’t rely on my genes for wellbeing”

I turned 54 last week and I noticed by the time I was around 50, my lifestyle needed to be fine-tuned to achieve maximum wellness. I could no longer rely purely on genetics for my wellbeing. These days, I need to make a conscious effort to stay in optimum health. I need seven hours sleep, an alkaline diet to ensure a well-tuned body and good energy levels, an hour of exercise, to meditate and quiet reflection time. Less stress means less inflammation and less bloating in my case. To help a flat stomach I use WelleCo Nourishing Plant Protein as my go-to snack. It’s formulated with plant-based nutrients including prebiotics and probiotics that are great for supporting digestion that encourages a healthy gut pH balance for less bloating and a flatter tummy. Being active is important from a wellness point of view. Daily exercise has to be something I enjoy. It might be walking on the beach, paddle boarding, hiking, waterskiing, boxing or vinyasa yoga. Sugar tends to put weight around the middle so the best exercise is to skip the sugar.I don't believe in forcing my body but discipline helps maintain consistency which is vital for the best wellness results. I don't do ab workouts per se but most sports activate the core. Sugar tends to put weight around the middle so the best exercise in my view is to skip the sugar.

Every now and then I do a health reset, just to mix things up and refocus on optimum health. For April, we’ve launched a worldwide 14 Day Reset with P.E Nation with yoga poses and exercises to tone the stomach, as well as recipes and wellness tips. MORE GLOSS: Elle Macpherson's reboot plan This chocolate mousse is my go-to breakfast for an energy boost, lean body and flat stomach.

Like everybody, my body fluctuates regularly - and I dress accordingly! I think both woman and men can get obsessed by an ideal body image. For me, as long as I am nourishing and moving my body every day, I feel good mentally and physically. I fly often and the dense pressure of the plane can cause havoc with my system, so I eat as little as possible during the flight and drink a lot of filtered water. Before boarding, I have two teaspoons of Super Elixir Greens , another serving halfway through the flight and again once landed. It’s great for strengthening my immune system, boosting my metabolic rate and keeping my energy levels up.