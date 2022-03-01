Elle Macpherson: How I keep my legs in great shape

My nickname at school was Legsy 11. My mother has long legs so I think I inherited them from her. Luckily they came in handy later in life when I started modelling.

As I have got older, I have found that the best way to tone my legs is by drinking lots of water, doing yoga (I like vinyasa flow), sleeping properly (seven to eight hours for me) and having regular infrared saunas. Focusing on being ‘body alkaline’ makes a huge difference too.

What I eat for great legs

Apparently, diet effects the look and feel of legs. In the past when I have had sugar, salt and wheat, my legs have looked heavier. When my diet is predominantly alkaline and I am eating mainly vegetables and drinking a lot of water, the shape of my legs changes for sure.

I generally stick to a plant-based diet free of sugar and wheat (for the most part) and supplement it with two teaspoons of Super Elixir Greens every morning and afternoon. It is formulated with 45 plant-based nutrients including acai, pomegranate, grapeseed and rosehip powders that support healthy skin elasticity and horsetail extract for healthy, strong connective tissue.

MORE GLOSS: Elle Macpherson's 10 rules for a balanced diet

When my legs feel puffy...

I was once told to treat leg issues like this with water. I help disperse fluid retention by drinking water throughout the day and with outdoor exercise. One of my favourite moves is lying on the floor and stretching my legs up against the wall. I find it super-effective for fluid retention.

When it comes to cellulite...

For cellulite, body scrubbing, hot and cold showers and my infrared sauna help improve skin texture and lymphatic drainage.

My infrared sauna is a portable one by Therasage [a similar version is available in the UK by Firzone, £219]. It transmits full-spectrum wavelengths, which are highly therapeutic for improved blood circulation, natural detoxification and increased metabolic rate.

A good rich moisturiser is essential too. I love products by The Lost Explorer such as the Arnica and Wintergreen Movement Massage Balm, £46.50 47ml and the Everyday Support Balm, £46 for 47ml .