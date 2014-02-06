Equinox launches new ETC Training Camp

Ayesha Muttucumaru 6 February 2014
get-the-gloss-equinox-etc-training-camp-1

Equinox's new bootcamp programme adds a whole new meaning to the word, writes Ayesha Muttucumaru

Long gone are the days when bootcamps meant a face full of mud and a drill sergeant shouting in your face, thanks to a new wave of fitness classes to hit the workout circuit. Leading the way in redefining the bootcamp is Equinox and the introduction of their new ETC Training programme which launches on the 3rd of March.

So what is it that makes this bootcamp different from the others? Well for one thing, the term ‘camp’ doesn’t really do it justice, it’s more a commitment due to the fact that members have to sign up to a dedicated six-week lifestyle overhaul. Miss more than two sessions, and you’re out.

Secondly, although done in a group, your particular regime’s modified by the gym’s experts to ensure that you’re doing the best exercises and implementing the best techniques to reach your specific body goals. Fitness levels are recorded at the beginning and at the end of the six weeks and measurements are taken throughout the programme to monitor your progress and ensure you’re sufficiently challenged.

Is it tough? I think the answer to that is an emphatic YES. After attending the launch session led by Equinox’s Geoff Bagshaw and Alex Lawson last week, it’s clear to see why it’s so effective. Each class comprises of a range of timed high intensity interval  circuits using equipment or your own bodyweight to squat, lunge, row and blitz your wobbly bits into oblivion, increase your core strength and improve overall fitness and endurance levels.

Don’t let the elegant, comfortable surroundings of the beautiful Equinox floorspace fool you, this class is not for the faint-hearted. Expect sandbags, explosive drills and sweat (lots and lots of sweat if this GTG writer’s face at the end of it was anything to go by), but also anticipate burning around 600-1000 calories per class, working out with people of a range of different fitness levels, motivating trainers to spur you on when you’re ready to drop and an increase in your EPOC (Excess Post-exercise Oxygen Consumption) from 15 minutes to around 48 hours, to help burn calories even after the class is over too.

Military-style training that offers the chance to get fit without getting a cold? This is one bootcamp I could definitely sign up for.

ETC launches on the 3rd of March and does not cost an additional amount on top of the usual membership cost. Equinox members pay £183 per month and get access to all of the classes on the schedule for no further cost. Sign up is required for the ETC Training Camp.  www.equinox.com


