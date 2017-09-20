Exclusive 20% off the Sweaty Betty London Edit
Shop the limited edition London Edit from Sweaty Betty with our exclusive discount
Every season we look forward to Sweaty Betty's London Edit, the limited edition fashion collection aimed at active urbanites who, like us, would live in our workout gear if we could, but sometimes do have to/like to dress up a bit.
This season's Edit is extra special as celebrates the brand's 10th anniversary and came about after founder and COO Tamara Hill-Norton, a keen commuter cyclist, took a design trip to Copenhagen. "I loved the styling of the Scandi women on their bikes. So we decided to combine this distinctive look with the pure craft of Japanese design," she says.
Enjoy our exclusive 20 per cent off offer, by adding the code GETTHEGLOSS20 at the checkout when you shop here at www.sweatybetty.com/londonedit . Valid until midnight on 27th September 2017.
Offer applies only to the A/W 2017 London Edit and does not include the Pinnacle bike.
Sakura Origami Tee, £155
£124
This draped oversized tee inspired by origami folding comes in a pretty blossom-coloured woven organic cotton with a linen feel. With kimono style sleeves, reflective fluoro trims and a new wrapover design.
Sayuri Tapered Trousers, £220
£176
These structured jeans with flattering tapered shape are your denim upgrade. Details come in the form of a raw cut hem and fluoro waist tie as well as cuffs which roll up, allowing you to adjust the length.
Botan Merino Crop Tee, £110
£88
This seamless merino-blend tee with mesh panels can be worn for workouts and beyond. We're wearing ours for yoga over a spaghetti strap vest and for crisp outdoor walks under a chunky jumper for trans-seasonal layering. With a high neck, mid sleeves and reflective tape down the back.
Shirayuri Woven Skirt, £195
£156
This simple yet statement A-line skirt with a double-ended zipper, folded waistband, and fluoro trims, looks cool and holds its shape whatever you're doing.
Tsubaki Cape, £225
£180
A swishy water resistant kimono-style jacket, which fastens at the waist with reflective fluoro ties. Taped seams, a high neck and fitted cuffs keep you dry whether you are cycling or striding.
Kiku Asymmetric Vest, £145
£116
This sculptural vest with asymmetric detail is great for layering and comes in a pretty blossom pink with contrast fluoro straps.
Kuroyuri Cropped Trousers, £175
£140
A fashion take on the Japanese trouser inspired by origami folding. The SB design team draped fabric on a mannequin to come up with these, and added a fluoro belt and snap closures for an adjustable waist.
Suisen Merino Base Layer, £145
£116
A seamless merino-blend long sleeve top with mesh panels, this is the perfect base layer or stand-alone top. With a high neck, open mesh detailing front and back, elbow slits and reflective fluoro trims, we're wearing this multi-tasker for cycling and tucked into our structured jeans for the office.
