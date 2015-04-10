Exercise caution when working out outdoors today…

Anna Hunter 10 April 2015
air-pollution

Soaring levels of air pollution in certain parts of the UK today could spell trouble for asthmatics and alfresco exercisers

If you’re planning a run in the park today or suffer from asthma, heart or lung problems, it may be wise to avoid overdoing it in the great outdoors, as air pollution levels are expected to reach their highest level, according to Defra . Dust from the Sahara mingling with pollution both from the continent and the UK itself, combined with warm, still weather, mean that air pollution has risen to ‘10’.

Although expected to clear by the end of the day on Saturday, high levels of pollution can trigger health problems for those with respiratory issues in particular, but even those of us in good health are advised to go easy on outdoor exertion, especially next to busy roads, when air pollution levels reach their peak. Those living in the south and south east will be most affected, and while you shouldn’t imprison yourself indoors on such a beautiful day, ensure that you have your hayfever meds, inhaler and eye drops or a packet of tissues handy if you’re prone to problems. Don’t go thinking you’re let off the hook workout wise, however. This  indoor fitness tutorial  will get you moving no matter how small your lounge…


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Makeup

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

Anna Hunter
Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Explore More