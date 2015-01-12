Exorcise your exercise demons with the This Girl Can campaign

Ayesha Muttucumaru 12 January 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-fitness

Is fear of judgement holding you back from reaching your weight loss goals? Shed your insecurities for good with the #ThisGirlCan campaign

Cellulite, bouncing boobs, poolside wedgies and red-faced heroines - this is what the real face of getting fit should look like.

That’s right, exercise just got real. It’s a new year, but instead of a new you, adopting a new attitude could prove to be the key to giving your fitness  resolutions extra longevity - and that’s where the new #ThisGirlCan campaign comes in.

Developed by Sport England , the campaign aims to celebrate active women everywhere who are striving to get fitter no matter how they look or how sweaty they get. Having found that the fear of judgement is the main factor that holds many women back from doing exercise, it comes as a welcomed breath of positivity at a time of year when women are looking to get back into sport, are feeling their least self-assured and are surrounded by a bevy of sweat-gland free lycra-clad sports campaigns that provide a self-confidence sapping blow before even lacing up their trainers.

The findings revealed that 2 million fewer women are regularly doing sport or exercise compared to men, although 75% of women aged between 14 and 40 said that they would like to do more. The campaign aims to increase this number and from the looks of this teaser advert , it could prove to be the effective dose of fitness motivation that we need to help overcome our exercise gremlins for good .

MORE GLOSS: How to reach your goals

Relatable and inspiring, Sport England opted to ‘streetcast’ ordinary women as the faces of the campaign. Airbrush and edit-free, the full 90 second This Girl Can film will be premiered tonight during the 7.45pm Coronation Street break on ITV - we’ll be certain to tune in. The new breed of fitness ambassadors will also be seen on billboards nationwide together with BS-free quotes such as, “I’m slow, but I’m lapping everyone on the couch.” We love it already.

Feeling inspired? Visit www.thisgirlcan.co.uk  for more information about the campaign and the different sports that you can participate in. Visit the This Girl Can Facebook  and YouTube  pages and tweet  @ThisGirlCanUK with the hashtag #thisgirlcan to join the conversation and get ready to say goodbye to your fitness inhibitions this 2015.


What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


