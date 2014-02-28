Fashion meets fitness: the new LIJA Spring/Summer 2014 activewear range

If your fitness wardrobe could do with a ‘HIIT’ of high fashion that doesn’t compromise on function, then look no further than the new range of treadmill must-haves from the latest activewear brand to hit our shores, LIJA.

Providing just the style upgrade to take our kits into the new season, the new SS14 range has provided the perfect incentive to dust off our running shoes and get lunging and sprinting down to our local gyms. Having just launched at House of Fraser online , the range comprises of three different collections, to ensure that no matter how we're looking from the neck up, (read: mud, sweat and the occasional tear too), at least we'll be looking good from the neck down.

From Studio to Run to Tennis, each incorporates luxurious fabrics, on-trend designs and a great choice of colours to ensure ease of movement and a much-needed boost to help get us through our early morning workouts. According to founder Linda Hipp, “It’s always been my goal to create fashionable athletic clothing that allows creative, independent women to look feminine and express their unique style while feeling comfortable and confident.” Ranging from shorts to skirts, long-sleeves to short-sleeves and dresses to jackets, the line boasts a vast selection of looks to suit any style and any sport.