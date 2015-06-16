Female fitness bloggers front new adidas campaign

Yesterday adidas announced that they have put three of London’s hottest female fitness bloggers at the heart of their autumn/winter ‘15 campaign. Popular bloggers Em Sheldon, AJ Odudu and Cat Meffan have been chosen to showcase their individual styles and model their favourite looks from the new collection in a series of creative images, which is also a first glimpse at the new collection

TV presenter and fitness expert AJ Odudu said, “It’s amazing to be part of the adidas Autumn/Winter ’15 campaign alongside Em and Cat. We’re all so passionate about our areas of fitness and promoting a healthy body image for females. The new collection from adidas certainly adds to that confident feeling you get from working out. We love it!”.

The new Autumn/Winter ‘15 collection contains everything from sports bras and tights to tanks and features hero patterns and colourways of rich blues and vibrant flashes of yellow, inspired by the fast pace of the city. Another key style draws influence from heat and danger, leading with lava-inspired prints combining solar reds with darker tones.

A number of the pieces also feature the next generation in climate control technology - Climachill and Climaheat , which work against surrounding temperatures to provide the optimum body temperature for training, cooling you down in the heat and warming you up in the cold.

In addition to this new clothing campaign the three bloggers have also worked alongside adidas to create the bespoke #workit Summer Series, each designed with different fitness goals in mind to help women keep fit, healthy and strong over the summer months.

The brand new AW15 Women’s Training collection is available from June here .

