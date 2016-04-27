Fit fashion: Charlotte Olympia & Bodyism unveil new collection

Long gone are the days when fitness and fashion were regarded as separate entities. Ill-fitting jogging bottoms have been replaced with the most flattering of thigh-loving leggings, while clumpy sneakers have been revamped for the modern era thanks to a dose of impressive lightweight tech. Gym wear is no longer reserved for the gym and one collaboration we can’t wait to see us through from barre to brunch, is the new Charlotte Olympia and Bodyism collection.

Combining Bodyism’s creative prowess for producing stylish activewear with the playful designs for which Charlotte Olympia is renowned, the 10 exclusive RTW pieces feature an assortment of the designer’s iconic signature prints; including the Kitty face, leopard print and red lip motifs and Charlotte’s trademark spider web. Ranging between £75 to £295 and counting sports bras, leggings, sweat shirts, a gym bag, sneakers and trainers as just a handful of its gym goodies, the collection is set to launch in May, with Harrods as the exclusive retailer for the first month.

MORE GLOSS: James and Christiane Duigan - our Week in Food Speaking of the collaboration, Bodyism Activewear Co-founder Nathalie Schyllert said, “We believe you should feel able to make bold fashion choices with your activewear and Charlotte Olympia effortlessly unleashes that inner sense of play. As always, Bodyism’s focus is on helping women feel and look their best, and this collection allows us to do that in a playful and feminine way.”