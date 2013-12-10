Fitbag: the Christmas gift for healthy types

If you've exhausted the Christmas aisles of chocolate, wine and generally unhealthy gifts this year and are looking for something a little off piste for the health-conscious person on your list, a Fitbag may be the answer.



A great alternative gift which, let's face it, not many would think of for the festive season, it's original, smart and will go down far better than a workout DVD featuring the latest airbrushed celeb. Packaged up in a not particularly Christmassy yet simple and practical bag, this one-size-fits-all kit includes everything you need to keep fit and healthy at home:

2x 2KG Neoprene dumbbells

Ab roller

Resistance band

Resistance tube

Thigh master

PVC Skipping rope

Complete with a comprehensive workout guide to show you how to use the equipment and which muscles you can target, it's ideal for both beginners and gym junkies alike to provide all they need to workout in the comfort of their own home (or in the park if they're brave). The exercises are super simple, so both young and old, fit and unfit will appreciate it; quite the unexpected crowd pleaser.



It may not be glam, but it's definitely different - and you'll be thanked come January when that detox season is just a little easier...

However, please note: motivation sold separately.



Fitbag is £37.99 and available from www.fitbaguk.com