Fitness First aim to turn Blue Monday Red and help us keep our fitness resolutions

A new survey conducted by Fitness First has revealed that although most of the public (82%) would like to improve their general wellbeing as part of their New Year’s resolutions, 45% of those who have given up on a New Year’s exercise resolution have done so by the end of January. However on the 20th of the month, the gym chain hopes to vastly reduce this stat and turn ‘Blue Monday’ red by opening all of its clubs to the public and enlisting the help of double Olympic Champion Victoria Pendleton.

For the whole day, every Fitness First gym will be opening up its doors to all and offering a variety of complimentary 20 minute Freestyle team workout classes ranging from Freestyle Power, HIIT, Core, Total Body and Basic programmes, with personal trainers in attendance for an added dose of encouragement too. Furthermore, Victoria Pendleton will be on hand at the Tottenham Court Road club to offer her expert advice for an Olympic-sized portion of motivation and her top tips on training, diet and wellbeing.

Speaking of her involvement in the day Victoria says, “Fitness First are leaders in expert fitness and something accessible for everyone like Red Monday is such a positive initiative. Fitness makes you feel more positive and happy about yourself so I am proud to support Red Monday. I really want to help get the nation fit and active so it’s great that Fitness First are opening their doors for a day for anyone to join in for free.

“My tip for exercise is to change what you are doing often, think of the benefits to your mind and body, and have loads of fun doing it.”

With strength in numbers being a key motto in this GTG writer’s get-fit strategy, it’s a great way to get your friends involved and get a taster of what works for you. According to Stuart Biddle, a Professor of Physical Activity & Health and Loughborough University, “To change the way we exercise, there are a number of things we can do. First of all, you don’t need extremely high levels of personal willpower. We should monitor what we are doing right now, and then we can set reasonable goals. At the same time, get friends involved and go to a club with a positive environment to make achieving the goals a lot easier.”

With 41% of those surveyed agreeing that January is the most depressing of the year and 35% saying that exercise would improve their overall mood, the opportunity to paint Blue Monday Red and peddle with Pendleton could be just the motivational boost we need. Fingers crossed it keeps us fit and focused well past the New Year and takes us one step closer to achieving our wellbeing goals for 2014.