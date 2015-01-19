Fitness First joins forces with Olympians to beat the January blues

If the bitterly cold weather and the fact that pay day still seems a far and distant dream wasn't enough to make you feel down, scientists have coined today as officially the most depressing day of the year. Luckily, Fitness First is turning Blue Monday on its head with the launch of its alternative #RedMonday .

According to the UK’s largest fitness chain, over a third of the nation believes exercise boosts their mood when they’re feeling depressed and today they’re giving you a helping hand in getting your endorphin fix. As part of their ‘Fitness Reconfigured’ campaign, Fitness First will be opening the doors of its gyms across the country and welcoming anyone to come try a free workout. As well as back-to-back complimentary gym floor classes, their expertly trained staff will be on hand to answer those all important fitness questions and give you a healthy dose of motivation for the coming year.

In London, the deal gets even better: you can order a complimentary mood boosting mobile via Twitter (using the hashtag #RedMondayFF) for a free ride to three key Fitness First gyms (Bishopsgate, The Strand and Tottenham Court Road). If you're lucky, you might even get some advice from an Olympian en-route! Fitness First Ambassadors Victoria Pendleton and Max Whitlock will be in selected taxis offering their personal fitness tips and sharing what keeps them inspired. As Max Whitlock confirms: “Get tweeting as you never know, catching this cab with me might just lead to a brand new you.”