Fitness First to offer free workouts for all on Blue Monday

Want to chase the Blue Monday blues away? Thanks to Fitness First, you can, because on the 16th of January, the company will be teaming up with Instagram sensations Clean Eating Alice, Bradley Simmonds and Zanna Van Dijk and opening its gyms to everyone for free - even if they’re not Fitness First members.

But wait, there’s more. You can be in with a chance of joining the trio of social media megastars in a SHRED class, Fitness First’s brand new exclusive HIIT workout, at three central London clubs. All you have to do to be in with a chance is visit Zanna’s, Alice’s and Bradley’s Instagram pages and comment on the competition post using #RedMondayFF. Bradley and Alice will also be giving their followers the chance to win a one year Fitness First membership. Collectively, the Instagram influencers have helped over 800,000 people worldwide transform their bodies and attitudes to health and fitness.

Talking about her involvement, Clean Eating Alice said: “We’ve all had that feeling of deflation after Christmas, but after a long day at work there really is no better feeling than smashing out a workout! The sun may not be shining and your motivation may be a tad lower than usual, but by setting realistic nutrition goals alongside your training, I guarantee your January won’t seem as gloomy as you first thought. I’ll be creating some colourful recipes exclusively for Fitness First so head over to Inside Track between now and March for some inspiration.”

Zanna Van Dijk also adds: “Red Monday encompasses my whole message of developing lasting physical and mental strength and I love the fact that Fitness First is giving people a platform to kick start their new year in the right way. I’ve learnt that hard work, consistency and determination can help you reach your goals and I want to inspire people to feel strong, confident and healthy no matter what time of year it is.”

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .