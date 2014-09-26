Frame and SBC bring Well Fit festival to Shoreditch

On Saturday 4th October, dance and fitness studio Frame will be teaming up with The Skinny Bitch Collective to bring you a fun-filled day of food, fitness and education, hosted by London’s finest wellbeing dream team.

The event, aptly named Well Fit, will see Frame and SBC train your body and mind in the hottest fitness methods around. Based on the three pillars of Eat, Train, Learn, Well Fit will see some of London’s finest health eateries come together to provide the public with everything from bunless burgers to super food salads. The tasty food courtyard will provide mouth-watering offerings from the likes of The Good Life Eatery, the Detox Kitchen and The Pressery, while holistic studio Frame will whip you into shape with popular classes from some of their master trainers. From Yoga and Barre to Box Fit, each workout is designed to leave you feeling rejuvenated and ready to go, and there will even be a chance to try out one of Russell Bateman’s exclusive SBC classes.

If that wasn’t enough, Well Fit will also play host to a series of wellness experts - from Calgary Avansino and Millie Mackintosh to Kimberly Snyder and Russell Bateman - who will be on hand to offer expert advice and demonstrations designed to inform and upgrade your life.

The event runs from 9.30am to 6pm on Saturday 4th October, and is taking place in Shoreditch Studios, 37 Bateman’s Row, London EC2A 3HH. Tickets cost £100 are available to buy online here.