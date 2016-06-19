Free spirit: How to make working out come naturally

Getting out of your comfort zone is essential in order to get results from any given workout, but pushing the boundaries needn’t be punishing across the board. From booking into classes that give you a buzz to ensuring that you’re wearing the most flattering, functional and well fitting fitness wear possible, there’s a lot that you can do to lighten the load and actually actively enjoy training. Here are just a few ideas to make breaking a sweat practically breezy…

Just turn up

Laying down logistics is half of the battle when it comes to establishing yourself as a regular exerciser. Setting aside a dedicated workout window is key to making fitness come easy; if you pen in a non-negotiable timeframe in which to get active, you’ll relieve yourself not only of stressful day-by-day scheduling (and resultant guilt when fitness drills go down the drain), but also the headspace taken up by contemplating the challenge ahead. The more you do it, the less mentally and physically daunting your chosen class or circuit will become, and the quicker you’ll advance, both from a muscle tone and mindset point of view. Nike Master Trainer and global yoga ambassador Leah Kim assures us that this is the case:

“We are creatures of habit, so any way that you can support that natural human tendency, the easier it will be to stick with your workouts. It doesn’t have to be the same time and same place every time, but maybe you take your yoga classes at the same studio on certain days, find one spin teacher you love whose class you feel motivated to take, or make Saturday mornings about going for a run with a friend. If you do prefer the consistency of same time and same place, go for that! I think it’s helpful to have some kind of plan for the week, and do your best to stick to that plan (but also know that life happens and don’t worry if you end up having to miss or reschedule things here and there!).”

You’ll soon become a ‘regular’ at your chosen gym, studio or local park, and bunking off will feel a bit wrong. Plus, people will ask you where you’ve been, which could be awkward if the answer is ‘not prioritising my wellbeing’. Harsh but true. Strict cancellation policies help if you’re prone to shirking a workout at the last minute. If you can’t make a session every now and again that’s not a problem, but check your excuses first.

Remix your routine

Having said to schedule in habitual sweat sessions, what you do during said time slots needn’t be limited. Restrictive routines are likely to not only get boring, thus melting away your motivation, but repetitive activity could stall your physical progress and even lead to injury. If there’s an activity you adore by all means stick with it, but varying your approach will stimulate both your mind and body, accelerating your enthusiasm as well as your pace and proficiency. Whether it’s more yoga to stretch out your hamstrings, interval training at the gym because it’s raining or swinging a kettlebell just to see how it feels, putting yourself out there will increase your drive, self-esteem and strength. Feel the fear, do it anyway and feel free- just take it from Leah:

“I know that it can feel intimidating sometimes to go to the gym or to a class, and to feel like you have no idea what you’re doing. Step up to these kinds of moments, because they’re the ones that offer you the most opportunity for growth and learning. I just spent a week with some of the best trainers in the world, and there was not one single person who didn’t admit to struggling sometimes.”

“One of the things we did together was daily workouts (and none of it was yoga). I was constantly intimidated by how strong and fast and all around badass they all are. Being a yogi, I don’t have the kind of training background they do. Sure, I do non-yoga workouts regularly and love trying different things, but compared to these guys in the context of training, I am the turtle, or the runt of the litter!”

“Heading into all the workouts we had together, I could not have felt more out of place, but I showed up and did my best. I kept a positive, lighthearted attitude, and leaned into the discomfort and unfamiliarity.”

“I didn’t worry too much about being the last one to finish a drill or about looking like I didn’t know what I was doing, and the support I got from everyone else was amazing. Because I was out there earnestly doing my thing, they in turn rooted me on, which then gave me a bit more confidence and energy to keep going. Aa a result I felt pretty damn good and free after completing each workout! None of which I would have experienced had I not shown up. So make sure to step out of your comfort zone every now and again - it might be more freeing than you expect.”

Free yourself from comparisons

It’s said that ‘comparison is the thief of joy’, and while a little bit of healthy rivalry can be motivating, making yourself feel rubbish for the things you haven’t achieved, rather than celebrating the things that you have, is a sure fire way to making fitness grueling rather than liberating. If you’re not finding a workout to be a walk in the park, you won’t be the only one.

Even the pros struggle at times, but checking in with ourselves rather than where others are at is essential to making fitness positive and galvanizing, as Leah confirms:

“Sure, working out can LOOK easy. It’s not actually easy for any of us, at least not all the time. We all have our days of low energy, low mood, or low motivation. Sometimes we choose to take it easy on ourselves and take rest - it’s probably something our body is really craving and needs. Sometimes we choose to force ourselves to get up and go. We lean on each other for support, and we just keep trying to do our best and stay authentic to what’s true and right for us. I think it’s also important to remember that someone else’s journey is their own, not ours, so we shouldn’t compare ourselves to anyone else. It’s great to see others as inspirations, but it’s infinitely more important to stay connected to what’s true for ourselves.”