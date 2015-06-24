A 5-star workout: Freedom2Train launches at Claridge's

Are you doing a workout and seeing no change? Have you been doing the same exercise for years and don’t see a difference? Well I know a man who could just change your life as well as the shape of your butt and stomach, and his name is Steve Mellor.

When I first started training with Steve over three years ago I was seriously unfit - under-fit even if there is such a word. I won’t bore you with the sweaty details as I have told my fitness journey many times on this website , but Steve is the person who has helped me reach a level of fitness I never knew was within me. Never in a million years would I have thought I could steam through a triathlon like I did two weeks ago (and might I say, love it), I would never have put myself down as someone who is physically or mentally strong enough. Steve has also totally reeducated me on how to eat - not only to achieve a stronger, leaner body, but to feel the best I can at all times of the day or night.

Over the course of the last three years I have dropped over 10% in body fat, lost a stone left over from having children and found muscular definition I never dreamt could belong to my body. What's perhaps even more rewarding however is realising that exercise can really, seriously be fun and that the vastly positive effects of dynamic, tough exercise can be life changing. Ranging from better abs to reduced stress, feeling more awake rather than feeling like my body is full of lead and having clearer skin and less cellulite - the benefits are endless. Through my job as a beauty and health editor I work with many personal trainers, and none have come close to the attention to detail, knowledge and expertise of Steve Mellor.

So a top class personal trainer deserves a top class home, and I'm very excited to announce that this week, Freedom2Train launches at Claridge's as their first ‘Personal Trainer in Residence.’ On the 6th floor of this famously beautiful and refined hotel, Steve Mellor, along with a HIIT squad of world class personal trainers will pioneer their new workout blueprint which creates impossibly lean, sculpted and strong bodies and unparalelled levels of fitness and stamina. Available to guests, members, as well as the public, Steve and his team will be holding 1-2-1 as well as small group sessions in the newly refurbed art deco designed gym that overlooks the rooftops of Mayfair.

