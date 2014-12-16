Get 2015 off to a healthy and mindful start with The Ritual Cleanse

16 December 2014
gtg-radiance-cleanse-main

Already feeeling like you may have over indulged this December? Radiance Cleanse and yoga and wellbeing expert Jane Kersel are here to help...


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Having launched in 2009 as the first Soil Association certified organic juice cleanse in the UK, Radiance Cleanse  pride themselves on being one step ahead of the game and their latest launch is no different. The juicing experts have teamed up with Jane Kersel  to create a unique cleansing programme that supports both the body and the mind through the combination of organic, cold-pressed juices and nut milks with dynamic and restorative yoga practices, guided meditation and the use of Jane's signature scented candle.

An antidote to to today’s fast-food, fast-fix, fast-results culture the cleanse is an invitation to take stock and restore a state of mindfulness as we move into the new year.

Jane Kersel - one the UK’s leading authorities on yoga, meditation and integrative wellbeing - explained: “ My belief and my own experience is that after the Ritual Cleanse, your senses get stronger; food tastes great again; the head-fog is cleared; you radiate health, the inner world feels calm and you feel reconnected to yourself and enthused with new life”.

Radiance Cleanse are offering Get The Gloss readers 15% off a Ritual Cleanse.  Book your January cleanse here now.

MORE GLOSS: GTG test Radiance Cleanse


You may also like

The Gloss Report: 5 body brushes reviewed

The best liquid eyeliners to buy in 2020

10 vegetarian dinner ideas from the nutritional experts

The Urban Kitchen's avocado chocolate brownie recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Ilia Multi Stick, £33

Vieve Conceal & Prime Brush, £24

Only wide leg tailored trouser, £30

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow, £49

Ion Gut Support, $62

Oliver Bonas mama Mug, £12

More Gloss

Recipe

Amelia Freer's One Pot Green Dahl recipe - your batch cooking best friend

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson: how I supercharge my immune system

Elle Macpherson
Mind

Nicola Bonn’s Panic Diaries: One year after my 'breakdown', I’m getting better every day

Women's health

Best vaginal moisturisers and lubes for menopause and perimenopause

Recipe

Cheat's Fish Pie: make Amelia Freer's super speedy supper

Amelia Freer
Health

11 of the best electric toothbrush 2023

Wellbeing

February wellness Glossy Picks: 12 products to lift your mood and help you feel better

Recipe

TikTok's favourite pancake recipes 2023

Explore More