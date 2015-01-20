Get fit for free with Kayla Itsines and Lorna Jane Clarkson

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 January 2015
gtg-lorna-jane-kayla-main

The fitspiration super trainer and fashion fitness entrepreneur Lorna Jane Clarkson have joined forces to get you looking fit and fabulous from the comfort of your own home


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Want to get fit for free? Then look no further than the exclusive online fitness class from super trainer Kayla Itsines created to mark the launch of fitnesswear entrepreneur, Lorna Jane Clarkson’s  new SS15 collection and ‘Clean Eating’ recipe book.

With over 1.9 million followers on Instagram , Kayla Itsines’s workout prowess has tapped into a key concern when it comes to women’s fitness  - namely, bikini body confidence and how to get it. Her workouts aim to tone, sculpt and target wobbly bits in the most effective and efficient way possible and now you can share her know-how for free by signing up to her 45-minute class to tone muscle and burn calories.

MORE GLOSS: 12 inspiring Instagram accounts you have to follow in 2015

The collaboration aims to build on Lorna’s and Kayla’s shared approach to fitness and nutrition working hand in hand in order to achieve optimum health. As an added incentive to get moving, the new season activewear collection will ensure you never put a foot wrong by injecting your gym bag with a HIIT (sorry) of hi-tech performance. Comprising of soft quick dry tanks (our favourites are adorned with some great tongue ‘n’ cheek quotes), core stability compression leggings and sports bras to suit your sport of choice - it’s sportswear at its most fit if you ask us.

Sign up for the free workout and win Kayla's favourite Lorna Jane outfit by registering here .

The new SS15 Lorna Jane activewear collection and recipe book  are available from House Of Fraser Online  now. #Movenourishbelieve.


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?
Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Aula Pillow, £135
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Cica Cream, £26.28
Classic Football Shirts It’s Coming Home Football Scarf, £15
Australian Gold Sunscreen Sun Lotion With Bronzer SPF 50, £16
Oversized rib-knit jumper, £24.99
Topshop zebra print midi skirt, £38

More Gloss

Health
Too much rosé in the pub garden? Here's how doctors tackle a hangover
Fitness
Move over Crossfit – why fitness fanatics are now obsessed with Hyrox
Beauty
Is your mascara bad for your eyes?
Health
Tess Daly is into mouth taping for better sleep - but would you try it?
Nutrition
I always eat apple pips – will I get cyanide poisoning?
Victoria Woodhall
Nutrition
I’m a GP and healthy cook and these 10 foods always are always in my supermarket basket
Health
Hollywood’s favourite detox retreat has opened its first European outpost. Guess who was first in the queue to check in?
Health
Elle Macpherson: how I achieve balance in a busy world
Elle Macpherson
Explore More