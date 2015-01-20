Get fit for free with Kayla Itsines and Lorna Jane Clarkson

Want to get fit for free? Then look no further than the exclusive online fitness class from super trainer Kayla Itsines created to mark the launch of fitnesswear entrepreneur, Lorna Jane Clarkson’s new SS15 collection and ‘Clean Eating’ recipe book.

With over 1.9 million followers on Instagram , Kayla Itsines’s workout prowess has tapped into a key concern when it comes to women’s fitness - namely, bikini body confidence and how to get it. Her workouts aim to tone, sculpt and target wobbly bits in the most effective and efficient way possible and now you can share her know-how for free by signing up to her 45-minute class to tone muscle and burn calories.

The collaboration aims to build on Lorna’s and Kayla’s shared approach to fitness and nutrition working hand in hand in order to achieve optimum health. As an added incentive to get moving, the new season activewear collection will ensure you never put a foot wrong by injecting your gym bag with a HIIT (sorry) of hi-tech performance. Comprising of soft quick dry tanks (our favourites are adorned with some great tongue ‘n’ cheek quotes), core stability compression leggings and sports bras to suit your sport of choice - it’s sportswear at its most fit if you ask us.

The new SS15 Lorna Jane activewear collection and recipe book are available from House Of Fraser Online now. #Movenourishbelieve.