Get ready for greatness with Nike's week of epic workouts

9 January 2015
gtg-nike-club-main

Fancy taking a spin class at the top of the Gherkin building? Then make sure you sign up to Nike's week of fantastic fitness experiences


Grab your kicks and get ready to get moving as Nike has put on a week of epic workouts with expert trainers that’s certainly not to be missed.

Running from the 18th to 23rd of January Nike Training Club is taking over London to offer women access to the ultimate training experiences. Involving everything from paddle boarding and boxing to ballet and football, there’s a class to suit every taste, ability and goal seeker out there.

Kicking off the first class, fitness fans are invited to a sensational spin class with a difference. Partnering with revolutionary  1Rebel  fitness group, riders will experience a high intensity group cycling experience against a back-drop of live entertainment, theatre-grade lighting and bespoke playlists curated and mixed by internationally acclaimed DJs.

Offering a full body workout incorporating weights, bands as well as bikes, this will launch Rebel Ride in London as the ultimate indoor cycling experience. Oh and did we also mention it’s taking place at the top of the iconic Gherkin building allowing a truly spectacular view of London town?

Offered totally free of charge, simply register with Nike and book your spot  here  - just do it, you won’t regret it.



