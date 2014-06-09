Glossip Girl: Where do celebrities go on holiday?

With Project Bikini almost done and dusted it’s time to show off the fruits of your labour, and what better way than in a, erm, bikini. Practically speaking heading to Waitrose in your finest two-piece isn’t going to work, so why not reward your efforts with a little getaway? After all, finely honed pins, washboard abs and a lifted butt will look all the better for a little tropical sunshine.

But where best to get a boost of vitamin D? Glossip Girl spoke to the people over at Mr and Mrs Smith , the purveyors of fine holidays, to get their low-down on where’s best to show off your new bikini body and which celebrities you may just find sipping a cocktail on the sun-lounger next to you…

Italy

If you literally want to book something the second you’ve finished reading this week’s Glossip Girl then it’s an Italian adventure for you. A sunshine season that lasts from April through to September makes it a safe bet for a short haul trip with guaranteed sun. Celebrities flock to Italy, and while Kim and Kanye chose it for their wedding, plenty of stars including Beyonce and Jay-Z, Kate Hudson and Britney, holiday there throughout the season. Borgo Egnazia is one luxury hotel that’ll blow your socks off; head there in mid-October and you may just see Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel celebrating their wedding anniversary at the hotel where they said their ‘I dos’.

Mexico

Mexico is a big draw for sunshine and relaxation, more recently attracting the yoga crowd. With a season that runs from November through to April it’s an ideal escape for winter sun. Plus, there’s a certain amount of relief from the prying eyes of the paparazzi if ‘laying low’ is your thing, as it’s known for its privacy and the country’s discretion. Edward Norton, Robert Redford, Sofia Vergara and Jennifer Aniston all regularly hit Cabo San Lucas for sun-soaked holidays. Capella Pedregal is a firm favourite of the former Friends star and her A-list buddies, which include Jimmy Kimmel, Emily Blunt and John Krazinski.

Mauritius

Sun away from sun can be found in Mauritius during our summer months. The Constance Le Prince Maurice has played host to Richard E Grant and Tilda Swinton, while Claudia Schiffer, Gwyneth Paltrow and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are all fans of the island. Home to the dear departed Dodo, the island of Mauritius has much more than beaches to offer. Port Louis is where the hustle and bustle happens and botanical gardens, national parks and sugar plantations provide close-by distraction if you run out of things to read on your Kindle while soaking up some sun.

Maldives

The Maldives, though, is where your Project Bikini body will almost definitely see a star. The Beckhams have retreated there more than once and Beyonce and Jay-Z chartered a mega-yacht to take them around the islands. Private and peaceful, the Maldives do a great business in five star hotels located in crazy levels of paradise. The likes of Huvafen Fushi , Soneva Fushi and Cocoa Island offer private water villas with endless horizons, beautiful cuisines and the most quiet surrounds you can find on earth. The snorkelling and diving in the Maldives is unrivalled and you just may find that your scuba buddy is an A-lister...