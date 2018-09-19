Goop is about to open its first London pop-up store

Ayesha Muttucumaru 19 September 2018
It marks 10 years since Gwyneth Paltrow sent her first e-newsletter from her West London kitchen table and brings Goop's own-brand skincare to the UK for the first time

Goop – it’s the Marmite of the wellness world. Love it or hate it though, it appears that controversy results in some serious cash, with the company reportedly worth an estimated $250 million . However, while its headline-grabbing articles have been available for anyone to peruse, its products have historically been a little harder for UK fans to get their fill of (the brand currently only ships to the US and Canada). Until now that is – the brand has just announced that its first London pop-up store is coming our way.

Opening its Notting Hill doors on 25 September and running until 27 January, it arrives exactly 10 years to the day since founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, sent the first Goop e-newsletter from her kitchen table in North West London. It coincides with the brand’s announcement of its expansion into the European e-commerce market too.

The Goop popup in Aspen

The company has previously opened pop-ups in cities such as Dallas, Aspen and Miami to give customers the opportunity to experience their approach towards wellbeing first-hand and bridge the gap between virtual and reality. Further details about its London offering are yet to be released – chances are though, much like its online counterpart, it won’t be for everyone but with bestsellers on the website ranging from the conventional (such as Goop’s own-brand skincare) to the unconventional (crystal infusion water bottle anyone?), the experience will be anything but boring.

Goop London, 188 Westbourne Grove, Notting Hill opens on the 25 September.

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop, criticism and a weakness for cheesy baguettes.


