Goop is about to open its first London pop-up store

Goop – it’s the Marmite of the wellness world. Love it or hate it though, it appears that controversy results in some serious cash, with the company reportedly worth an estimated $250 million . However, while its headline-grabbing articles have been available for anyone to peruse, its products have historically been a little harder for UK fans to get their fill of (the brand currently only ships to the US and Canada). Until now that is – the brand has just announced that its first London pop-up store is coming our way.

Opening its Notting Hill doors on 25 September and running until 27 January, it arrives exactly 10 years to the day since founder and CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, sent the first Goop e-newsletter from her kitchen table in North West London. It coincides with the brand’s announcement of its expansion into the European e-commerce market too.