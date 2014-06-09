Just an Everyday Athlete: Stepping up to the yoga mat

Grace Dent 9 June 2014
get-the-gloss-grace-dent-yoga-1

In a drive to take her workout regime to the next level, Grace Dent tries a spot of very British outdoor yoga

After six months of HIIT training - 6am squats and lunges in Hyde Park, muddy knees, walking like rodeo casualty from glut trauma etc - I found myself saying to my trainer Steve Mellor  the other day "How do I take this to the next level?"

What I meant was, "For God's sake Steve, I hardly drink booze now, you've got me doing 'pigeon stretches' on damp grass at an hour of the day I used to walk home from clubs and I feel 'naughty' when I eat toast. Why does my body still store stomach fat as if it mistakes me for a giant polar bear that might not eat until spring?"

Obviously I hoped he might tell me about a rare powdered root I could sprinkle in my tea to melt it away. "You need to do more exercise sessions," he said. Spinning, to be precise. The thought gave me deepest woe. I have seen the sweating, grunting and motivational screeching to a David Guetta soundtrack that occurs in my gym. It's wholly uncivil. "How about yoga?" I said. I’ve always quite fancied being one of those wide-eyed, yogini types mooching about in rolled-down leggings which reveal protruding hip-bones.

Or at very least, I’d like to be able to do four Ashtanga ‘sun salutations’ in a row without becoming dizzy and despondant. I spotted an outdoors Vinyasa Flow group practicing in my local park on a Sunday morning. Outdoors yoga. On a Sunday morning. The old me could cheerfully throttle the new me for these levels of smugness. I’ve never practiced Vinyasa before, but I toddled along there blindly optimistic that ‘All yogas must be roughly the same, there’s gotta be a Warrior and Triangle pose in there somewhere.’

In actual fact, changing yoga genres was a little bit like taking to the dancefloor and doing the Macarena, while everyone else had started doing Whigfield’s Saturday Night. My prayer hands would be above my head, everyone else's at waist height. My bum in the air, when everyone else’s was flat. Shaming.

One great thing about yoga is everyone is usually so busy trying to sort out their own yogic joy/misery that no one really notices your daftness. Flow Yoya, to my beginner’s eye, seemed immediately much more, well, ‘flowing’ than what I’m used to. And much faster.

We whipped through planks, chaturangas then upward facing dogs in whip-fast time. Bang, bang, bang, then onto the next postion. Normally, I’m quite happy bumbling through my Power Yoga DVD at home which has lovely pauses and shots of an Ibizan sunset to behold between movements. No chance of skiving like that here.

My first outdoors session was typically British. Ten minutes into the class and the skies opened, leaving my yoga mat too slippy to work on. I moved onto the grass on bare feet. None more earth mother, but actually rather brilliant. I shall return. Sadly Steve still insists on this ‘spinning’ madness if I’m determined to truly become sleek. I’ve found a class. I thought ‘being a bit slimmer’ would be the end of my journey. Now it feels very much like the beginning.


You may also like

Just an Everyday Athlete: I'm in love with the Up24

Just An Everyday Athlete: Yes, you DO have time to exercise

Just An Everyday Athlete: The sports bra breakthrough


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More