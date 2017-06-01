Gwyneth Paltrow on Goop, criticism and a weakness for cheesy baguettes

In a recent interview with Net-A-Porter’s digital magazine THE EDIT , actress, entrepreneur and all-round vision of wholesomeness (even if she's mocked for it) Gwyneth Paltrow spoke rather candidly on many topics, but be in no doubt that if you’ve giving her flak about Goop , she’s on to you:

“It’s got a few layers to it. People were fine with me as an actress, but with Goop it was like, ‘Stay in your lane.’ Women in general get a lot of pushback, especially if you’re successful and attractive... I’m not saying I’m attractive. I mean when you’re considered attractive.”

Now that that’s out of the way, the 44-year-old doesn’t have a lot of time for restrictive cleanses either, and if you’re imagining that she’s up at the crack of dawn to workout on her summer hols, the answer’s a big fat no:

“I can’t be on a cleanse all the time…I did one for seven weeks last year and it was awful. At home, I loosen the reins: a glass of wine, maybe a baguette dripping in cheese, some fries. […] On vacation, I eat what I want – and there’s no exercising, either.”

What we’re trying to say is that Gwyneth isn’t quite what you’d imagine considering the caricatured media portrayals of her as a vagina-steaming, brown rice guzzling soccer mom. Sure, Gwyneth’s wellness website Goop has put some wacky ideas out there, but she’s apparently not bothered by backlash, as she reveals on THAT topic of 'conscious uncoupling':

“People are coming around. I know it’s a dorky term, but it’s very worthwhile. I’m always the person who gets s*** at first, but then later people say, ‘Hey, maybe that’s a good idea.’ I don’t mind.”

As it happens, Paltrow seems adept at turning a bad situation into a learning experience rather than all out disaster, as her account of her divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin testifies:

“I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive. What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own s*** at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship? What I put myself through to get there was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”