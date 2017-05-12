Harrods’ new Wellness Clinic - what you need to know

The clinic also boasts a rather intriguing feature - a photography studio featuring a state-of-the-art Vectra 3D Scanner System. A key part of the customer journey, it provides a 360 degree, 3D view of your entire body (slightly terrifying, we know) in three minutes to allow practitioners to be better equipped for creating a more bespoke program targeting training, posture and more.

What makes the clinic stand out is its team of experts, each hand-picked for their experience in the fields of aesthetics, wellness and dermatology. Having them all under the same roof also offers a convenient way of being cross-referred for addressing concerns outside of your specialist’s remit of expertise.

Comprising 14 treatment rooms, two personal training studios designed for one-to-one training (with the option to film your workouts so you can play them back afterwards) and a private consultation room, it’s huge yet intimate at the same time.

With a vision to create the ultimate integrative destination for wellbeing, the team took inspiration from spas around the world. Travelling to Seoul, Thailand, Tokyo, the US and Europe to see how they could rival the very best, the result is elegant, discreet and surprisingly spacious - taking up 10,500 sq ft on the store’s fourth floor.

Harrods is a brand synonymous with the world of luxury, with high end products amply provided for by its impressive beauty hall and beauty treatments by its spa, Urban Retreat. So when we heard that its next project, The Wellness Clinic was ready to open its doors to the public on Monday, we couldn’t wait to take a behind-the-scenes look during its launch yesterday.

Who are the experts involved?

Food and fitness: Louise Parker , known for her six-week programme The Method, is the clinic’s resident body pro. Her team of dietitians and PTs will be on hand to create tailor-made plans for their clients and her emphasis is on training that’s effective but fits into your life. “We’re about little and often and not being a slave to the gym,” she says - an ethos we’re sure will resonate with many a Londoner.

Skin: Dr Tapan Patel offers effective and practical solutions on all things skincare and will be offering a variety of aesthetic treatments for the face and body ranging from injectable procedures to facial rejuvenation to body contouring services.

Body: Chiropractor Dr Ben Carraway will also be available to advise on all things surrounding posture problems at his weekly clinic, as will acupuncturist Ross Barr. What could a posture specialist do for you? “I want to get people to move well and feel better in their bodies.” Considering how much of the day we spend hunched over a desk, this is a service that we’re particularly keen on finding out more about.

There will also be a range of other partnerships, including with vitamin infusion company The Elixir Clinic (who counts Huda Kattan as a fan) and personalised skincare DNA service Gen Identity. Plus, there will be a host of guest practitioners from local and international practices providing both signature and exclusive treatments to guests. Furthermore, the clinic will also feature a full-body cryotherapy chamber from 111Cryo. Plunging to temperatures of minus 90, it’s not for the faint-hearted and is used by athletes to speed up post-workout recovery.

How expensive is it?

So how much will an appointment at The Wellness Clinic set you back? Being Harrods, the price tag is unsurprisingly on the high end of the savings spectrum, with a consultation fee starting from £195 (varying depending on which doctor or treatment you’re coming in to see).

Considering that the vision was to create a clinic that could rival the best in the world, it’s to be expected. The expertise of Dr Patel, Louise Parker and Dr Ben Carraway have piqued our interest and we’re certain it’ll be popular with Harrods fans both in the UK and overseas alike thanks to its bespoke approach.

Find out more about The Wellness Clinic at Harrods on their website . To book a consultation, email thewellnessclinic@harrods.com or call 020 7225 5678.

Follow Ayesha on Twitter and Instagram .