Head down to Lululemon's Yuletide Yoga event tonight

15 December 2014
An evening including yoga, mulled wine and merriment - this is an event not to be missed

Whether you’re an avid yogi or simply interested in some seasonal stretching, then make sure you head down to the winter warming Yuletide Yoga event taking place tonight.

Join Lululemon athletica at the Chelsea Old Town Hall from 6.30pm onwards for some festive yo-ho-ho-ga followed by some marvellous mulled wine and plenty of merriment.

Finishing at 10pm this will surely be a night of happy and healthy joy and a much welcome break from the stressful hustle and bustle of crazy Christmas shopping - make sure to get there early though as this event is operating on a first come, first mat basis.

Lululemon athletica Yuletide Yoga is taking place tonight at Chelsea Old Town Hall, Kings Road, London, SW3 5EE, from 6.30-10pm


